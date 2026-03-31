How Will Riley Fits Into Wizards Long-Term Plans

Although the Washington Wizards have had a less than ideal 2025–26 season in regard to their team success, if one thing has rang true it is the fact that they have built a solid young core. From developing sophomores to emerging rookies, the Wizards have found themselves with a solid foundation to pair alongside their already proven All-Star talent.

Amongst the rookie grouping, a name has emerged as particularly intriguing: Will Riley. The 6-foot-10 rookie guard has shown an advanced skillset throughout the entirety of the year, showcasing a rare combination of length and ball skills. However, despite his clear and undeniable talent, his fit with the team long term may be a bit clunky, as his talents are likely not best utilized in a complementary role.

Will Riley over the last two months:



14.8 PPG

3.9 RPG

2.7 APG

46.4% FG

37% 3PT



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/pZzMhgbhpF — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) March 28, 2026

Month of Dominance

With that said, and as previously mentioned, his talent is undeniable. Riley has particularly come on in the past month, averaging 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The 20-year-old has thrived in an expanded role, utilizing his high usage to exploit his deep bag of tricks and prove himself to be one of the best young scorers in the NBA.

In that time frame, Riley has had seven games with 19 or more points as well, proving himself to be capable of taking over a game when given the leash to do so. He has had his fair share of inconsistencies, as all rookies do, but Riley’s slip-ups are a little bit more concerning when considering the context of the situation. Although it is true that he can take over a game when given the keys to the offense, it seems as if he struggles to find his rhythm when surrounded by other creators, a concerning trend considering his future outlook.

Future Plans

Although Riley’s inconsistencies are concerning at the moment, they will likely not hold him back from being a part of the team going forward. Players with his level of talent and potential just can't be given up on, as letting him get on another team could reflect poorly on Washington’s organization if he ends up reaching his true potential. Instead, the Wizards front office and coaching staff will have to gather a plan as to how they can use Riley going forward in order to give him the developmental reps he needs without making him the focal point of the offense.

The best and easiest way to go about doing this is developing him off ball and as a defender. Washington should make it a priority to make Riley a consistent outside shooter and teach him how to properly relocate, along with finding ways to extrapolate his physical gifts on the defensive side. The end goal with Riley will likely stay the same, as in an ideal world he can reach high-end, All-Star upside. However, in order to reach that point, the Wizards will have to be deliberate and precise with how they go about developing their prized young piece.

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