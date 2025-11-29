Wizards Facing Surprisingly Difficult December Gauntlet

The Washington Wizards are fresh off yet another demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, losing 86–119 — dropping them to 2–16 on the season. Washington is off to one of the worst starts in franchise history, and things are only going to get worse in the month of December.

The Wizards were able to squeeze out a win at the end of November, avoiding what would have been their second straight “No-Win November.” Although that win may have sparked some hope in the district, there is a good chance that Washington could remain winless in the month of December.

Deceptive December

Washington will play eight games versus teams with winning records and six games versus teams with losing records. Although that may seem like a fairly regular month of play, the ratio is deceiving. The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies make up four of the six games against teams with losing records, adding context to the challenge in front of them.

The Bucks’ record has been heavily skewed by an injury to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo that left him sidelined for five games in Milwaukee’s recent seven-game losing skid. Getting Antetokounmpo back and healthy makes the Bucks a far more formidable opponent and one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



30 Points

15 Rebounds

8 Assists

10/14 FGM

28 Minutes



He’s back. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/efdAOcRc2V — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2025

On a contrary note, the Grizzlies have been playing the best basketball of their season in recent weeks. Memphis started the year slow, plagued with injuries to multiple key contributors and a new system that their players were yet to adapt to.

However, as the season has progressed and as the Grizzlies have figured out their rotation, the team has only looked better. Memphis will likely be getting star guard Ja Morant back from injury early in December as well, making them all the more dangerous of an opponent for the red, white and blue.

Toughest Tests

As previously mentioned, Washington will be faced with an extremely tough grouping of teams in the following month. The Wizards will square off with the 13–5 San Antonio Spurs twice — a team that will only get better when superstar Victor Wembanyama returns from injury.

Washington will also play three of the top six teams currently in the East: the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The Wizards have proven the ability to compete with these teams — even beating the Hawks in a recent matchup. However, Washington has struggled vitally in matchups versus top-ranked teams thus far, making this stretch all the more grueling.

The Wizards are given two lighter opponents in the month of December, squaring off against the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets. Although both of those teams are currently positioned toward the bottom of the East, they have both imposed their will against the Wizards this season.

Washington has lost by a combined 59 points in its lone matchups with the Pacers and Hornets — demoralizing defeats against teams they should be competing with. The Wizards, of course, have the talent to compete with and beat both Indiana and Charlotte, but have yet to prove it this season.

The month of December is going to be a rough one for Washington. Beyond having an immensely difficult schedule ahead of them, the Wizards will also be without key contributors Tre Johnson and Corey Kispert for the vast majority of the month. Washington always has a chance to shock the world and pull out a few upset victories, but there are no likely victories in the near future.

