Wizards Shooter Backs Up Standout Impact Numbers

Those outside of Washington seem to have long-approved of Corey Kispert to a degree that the Wizards' fan base generally hasn't quite agreed with.

The ready-made role player has looked the part of a productive shooter to the LeaguePass-scrolling masses, but many local supporters just saw a former draftee who had more to offer to the new rebuilding timeline as a trade asset than a meaningful in-game contributor.

The outside viewers may have won the battle, as it turns out, though Kispert's helped matters by playing some of the best basketball of his career to start the fall. He shook off last year's meh-shooting season with a helpful brand of off-ball basketball that's found ways to sustain past the Wizards' 14-game losing streak, and turned in one of his best appearances yet in the team's wire-to-wire 132-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Kispert's Complementary Heat Check

The Wizards' first home win of the season will be remembered for CJ McCollum's 46-point explosion, but his fellow shooter was just as hot as the veteran scorer was in that 77-point first-half.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

They each had four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and while McCollum offered a more aggressive perimeter shot profile to keep the buckets coming, Kispert poured in a trio of stocks that he capped off with a big block at the halftime buzzer.

McCollum was sure to provide credit to his fellow flamethrower following the squad's first win in a month, with his status as arguably the team's most quietly-flexible role player going noticed. "This is a guy who just does his job consistently. Some nights he plays, some nights he doesn't...you like to see guys have success that take the game seriously, that do things the right way, and are well-intentioned individuals."

Talked to CJ McCollum after his 46-point night, and he was appreciative of quarter-zip Kispert’s own hot hand in the win. Also, upon learning that he tied former teammate Trevor Ariza for Washington’s single-game 3-point record: “I’m gonna break it now that I know it’s his.” pic.twitter.com/fxXoIJyojF — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) November 26, 2025

Impact Beyond the Box Score

His 40.3% 3-point percentage will be plenty to impress some fans just looking for a bounce-back season from the Wizards' 2021 first-round pick, but on/off metrics dearly miss Kispert whenever he steps off of the court. The Wizards' have a net rating of -6.37 with him on the floor, but that drops all the way down to -19.29 during the non-Kispert minutes.

The low-burden shooting he offers is certainly reflected, as the Wizards' offensive rating leaps from 108.12 points scored per 100 possessions to 112.15 whenever he checks into games. The defense, surprisingly, experiences an even bigger boon with Kispert on the court, as they're holding opposing offenses to 118.94 points per 100 possessions compared to 127.42 without his helpful communication and disruptive hands.

Look no further than the Wizards' last two games, where he's earned his first starts of the season and totaled +29 in another loss followed by that long-awaited home win.

Kispert's undercut his reputation as a shooting specialist with connective play that's thoroughly helped a young team that's struggled mightily in showing how to play together, and it's resulted in his finally looking like the player that outsiders once imagined him as.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!