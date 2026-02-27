Wizards Lose Third Straight to the Hawks

The Washington Wizards' tank is alive and well, as they have now lost their third straight game. This was also the third straight loss to the Atlanta Hawks this season, as the Wizards lost the series three games to one.

This loss puts them a game back of the third-worst record in the league and just four games back of the worst. This is actually good news, as the team is looking to improve their overall odds as much as possible to land the first pick. Even in this lopsided loss, some players still need to be highlighted for their performance.

Wizards Continue Losing Streak

Tre Johnson was in a bit of a slump to start the month, shooting 3-for-21 from distance before this final game against the Hawks. In this loss, Johnson bounced back with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, along with knocking down both his 3-point attempts. It has been a rough return from injury for Johnson, as this is his first career slump. This was the kind of game that the rookie needed to regain his confidence to end his first year in the league.

Bilal Coulibaly also had a decent game, as he continues to have the best play of the season for himself this month. The third year forward finished with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Coulibaly also had five boards, a steal, and no turnovers on the night. This is not a game that really jumps out in the stat sheet, but his impact was known. Coulibaly has been slowly improving this season, and this game was another sign of his potential as a player.

Anthony Gill also had a good game off the bench. The veteran leader of the Wizards had a smooth 11 points on high efficiency, and even knocked down a rare three-pointer. The backup center in this one, Gill, also came away with five boards, with three of them coming on the offensive end. Although the veteran may not be a rotation player for the Wizards and his role will be extremely limited next season, it has been nice to see him still provide valuable minutes.

The Wizards have arguably played their worst month of basketball, racking up blowout after blowout loss. With a few wins scattered in there, all but one being against rebuilding squads, it has truly been the month the tank went into action. With March now approaching, these types of games should be expected by the Wizards' faithful.

