Reasons Behind Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly's Struggles Revealed

The Washington Wizards’ 2–15 start to the season has been in large part due to struggling talent. Multiple guys who were expected to fall into larger roles have, but others have dwindled under the larger spotlight.

Although it is still early in the season, it's fair to say that third-year wing Bilal Coulibaly has been performing uncharacteristically badly on offense. Coulibaly has still brought the same intensity that he always has on defense, but his offensive struggles are growing increasingly concerning by the day.

It’s such a boon having Bilal Coulibaly healthy and back in the fold



He’s truly an impactful defender whose defensive playmaking has been sorely missed in Washington



His length and athleticism makes him so positionally versatile, as well pic.twitter.com/AZS6TlXSvP — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 26, 2025

Statistical Regression

As it stands, Coulibaly is averaging just 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game on 38.2% from the field, 27.6% from three and 81.3% from the free-throw line. Coulibaly’s production has taken a major step backward from last season, and it has been reflected by his on-court play. Washington has still been 9.2 points better when Coulibaly is on the floor, but that doesn’t mean improvements can't be made.

Coulibaly is averaging a career-high 42.6% three-point rate, which is odd considering his career low three-point percentage. Coulibaly's increase in jump-shot frequency is in large part due to him moving to a more off-ball role, but it is still counterintuitive to his skill set. Coulibaly thrives at the rim, reflected by the career 71.4% he has shot there, something that has held steady this season. However, he is shooting just 33.8% of his shots at the rim, settling for a heavier diet of tough twos that has resulted in a decrease in production.

Bilal Coulibaly tonight :



34 MIN

9 PTS

3 REB

4 AST

2 STL

1 BLK

2-6 FG

0-3 3P

5-6 FT

+29

W vs ATL (132-113)



His first win since March. pic.twitter.com/kBP462RcpF — France Muse (@nbafrancemuse) November 26, 2025

Cause and Effect

Coulibaly's regression in production may not mean as much this year as it would have in years prior due to the progression of Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr. The Wizards no longer rely on Coulibaly to be a consistent creator for them, making his production less important on a night-to-night basis. With that said, Coulibaly has to be more aggressive if he wishes to keep his starting job.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) steals the ball from Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite Coulibaly having trouble asserting himself into the offensive flow, other Wizards such as Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore haven't. Kispert started two games for Washington due to the absence of George. In those two games, Kispert averaged just a hair under 20 points a game on 61.9% from the field and 50% from three. Whitmore has also found his rhythm, averaging 7.5 shot attempts a game in just 16.8 minutes per game. If Coulibaly continues to struggle offensively, it may become difficult to justify his starting role even considering his defensive prowess.

