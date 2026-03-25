Wizards vs. Jazz is the Most Important Game of the Season

When fans think of important games, they might think of a coliseum match between two contenders. It could be the final game of the season, and a win puts them in the playoffs. This matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz is actually the most important for the Wizards this season.

How about that, since the Wizards are already eliminated from the playoffs? The team is obviously tanking, so how is any game important? This one could dictate exactly how the rest of the season plays out and affect where both teams land in the lottery on May 10.

The Game that Decides Everything

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Leaky Black (14) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

At the moment, the Wizards are one loss away from holding the league's worst record. If they lose this game, that means the lowest they could fall in the draft would be fifth overall if the season ended after the game. The Jazz, on the other hand, are in a scary situation, as a few more wins could put them at serious risk of losing their pick. They currently have to finish in the top eight in the lottery, and if they do not, that pick goes to Oklahoma City.

This is a game where both teams are completely fine losing. It is also evident in their injury reports. The Wizards have seven players listed as out, with two players listed as questionable. That means the Wizards could only have nine players play if those who are questionable are changed to out. The Jazz are doing something similar, with nine players listed on their injury report.

So this game can ultimately decide where both teams finish the season, which affects their draft pick. So logically and for the future, the Wizards must lose this game. The same can be said for the Jazz. This loss, along with a potential Pacers victory, could mean the Wizards finish the season with the worst record in the league.

The Fan Perspective

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Although it makes the most sense for the Wizards to lose, fans may not want to see it. Right now, the team sits at 16 losses in a row. One more loss would make the franchise record for most consecutive losses at 17. This is not something any fan should want to see or sit through, so it makes sense to root for a win.

The Wizards have been the face of many jokes around the league this season. Some poor plays that go viral, letting a player drop 83 points on them, and then now this losing streak. This loss would surely go viral, making it impossible for fans of other teams to realize just how good this rebuild has been.

A win would feel great for the soul in the short term. The team ends the losing streak and gets a big win at the end of the season. A loss, though, would be great for long-term success but would cause immediate pain and suffering. No matter what, whatever you want the team to do in this game is the right choice. Just a loss does wonders for the tank and draft standings as the season finishes.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!