Wizards' Kyshawn George Must Fix Two Things
Despite emerging as one of the better young stars in the NBA, guard Kyshawn George still has a few things that he has to fix. George has of course found ways to be wildly successful thus far, so it won't be the end of the world if he doesn't immediately fix all of his flaws. However, if he wishes to elevate his game to the next level, fixing these two things would do wonders for his development.
Maintain Consistent Aggression
Despite George’s raw offensive production being impressive, his scoring aggression has wavered over the course of games. Instead of commanding the ball, hunting for his looks, George will settle with playing off the ball, letting others do the work. Although George’s shooting prowess allows him to be effective in an off ball role, it's very clearly less valuable to the team when he chooses to do so.
One of the more prevalent problems in Washington right now is the lack of point guard play. Although Bub Carrington and CJ McCollum are capable of running offense in pinches, their approach to the position leads to sub-par play. George, on the other hand, has the ability to create for himself and others in a variety of ways, making his minutes as the lead ball handler immensely valuable. Because the Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild, they want to see how other young guards can develop in different scenarios. However, it is both beneficial for the Wizards and George is he remains consistently aggressive game to game.
Limiting Fouls
Although George has looked vastly improved as a defender this season, he still has one fatal flaw: his fouling. Throughout the first four games of the season, George is averaging a whopping five fouls a game. Although he has only fouled out of one game, he has been in foul trouble consistently, which has detrimental effects on both sides of the ball.
When George is in foul trouble, he is forced to take a step back defensively. Obviously, if George picks up two or three cheap fouls early, then he is forced to take a conservative approach to the rest of the game as to not pick up another. As a result of this, Washington can't be as aggressive with him in matchups. They can't afford to have him guard the other team's best players for long stretches, despite George being the team's best perimeter defender. Along with the effects on defense, being off the floor because of foul trouble can throw off his offensive rhythm, possibly explaining his momentary lapses in aggression.
George is a great player and has found ways to be effective despite his flaws. Although he may have to fix these flaws in order to elevate his game to the next level, he isn't really in any rush to do so. The Wizards aren't in any push for contention, so George and other young Wizards have time to iron out their skillsets. Although he isn't perfect, George has still emerged as one of the best young stars in the NBA.
