Wizards' Kyshawn George Becoming Breakout Star
Through the first two games of the 2025-26 season, it has become abundantly clear that the Washington Wizards' best player is second-year guard Kyshawn George. Inferences regarding George’s development have turned into affirmations following recent performances. As it stands, George is posting averages of 27.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists a game, shooting 60% from the field, 66.7% from three and 69.2% from the line. The sample size may be small, but it doesn't make the numbers any less damning.
George's Offensive Prowess
Offensively George has been nothing more than spectacular. He's always been regarded as a talented player, largely due to his background as a point guard, but this improvement has been remarkable. George went from a guy who was tasked with off-ball scoring duties as a rookie, to being asked to lead the Wizards offense as a sophomore and thriving.
George has the ability to create out of isolation, honing his guard skills to create looks for himself — along with possessing positive playmaking traits, particularly out of the pick and role. George uses the knowledge he gained from playing off ball last season to properly position himself to create good looks. George remains aggressive whilst simultaneously letting the game come to him, making him impactful in a variety of roles.
Two-Way Player
Defensively, George has also taken a step forward. He has always been a toolsy defender who had the potential to develop into something great, but this season he has taken a step forward. George's length and mobility allows him to guard a variety of positions as is, but his improved frame makes it easier for him to stick with bigger forwards. George has been tasked with guarding everyone from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, to Cooper Flagg and D’Angelo Russell, doing well in each of those matchups. George's defensive ability adds to what is already an incredibly valuable skillset.
The biggest thing for George this season is going to be consistency. He has done enough already to put his name towards the top of other teams shouting reports and as a result will see more defensive attention. Whether George chooses to crumble or thrive under that added pressure is up for him to decide. Washington will rely on George as the foundation of its success this season and will need him to perform at a steady rate. Its unfair to expect George to continue playing at this level, but from what we have seen, it's not out of the realm of possibility.
George has more than solidified himself as Washington's best player. Many fans assumed that he would take a step forward this season, but nobody expected anything to this magnitude. George has looked like one of the best players in the league and should only continue to grow as the season progresses.
