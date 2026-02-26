Anthony Davis Voices Excitement Over Wizards' Star Potential

Anthony Davis may just yet suit up for the 2025-26 Washington Wizards, where he'll have the chance to put together a promo reel advertising what long-beleaguered fans should look forward to. He may not have had much of a say in his getting traded compared to your average future Hall of Famer, but by his own account, he's excited to work with what he's got in the nation's capital.

He'll represent the newest, most competitive stage of the Wizards' rebuilding process, an odd label to thrust onto a player in the midst of his 15th NBA season of prominence. He, along with fellow recent-arrival Trae Young, is expected to help bridge the gap between the down years and the future led by all of the organization's many draft picks, promising up-and-comers whom Davis grew aware of as an outsider.

In the short term, though, he knows that he'll have a proven distributor in Young to make magic with. Even if neither of the All-Stars are guaranteed to be on the squad for long, their connection isn't a tough one to imagine.

"I think me and Trae can definitely be a dynamic duo," he revealed in his first sit-down with members of Washington media. "His passing ability, his ability to shoot the basketball, ability to get to the paint. I feel like anytime I've had a point guard that can throw lobs and make the right read and score and read the game like Trae, I've been great."

Davis is fairly independent for a player of his size, regularly finding spots for himself as a post-scorer and play-finisher, but he'd be no different from every other Wizard in appreciating how much easier Young stands to make everyone else's job.

He's not a perfect player, but the point guard is third all-time in assists per game with 9.81, putting the Atlanta Hawks on the map with his entry passing and pick-and-roll vision. Davis thrived with a perimeter partner like LeBron James over his lengthy, championship-winning stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he sorely missed that floor general presence during his time as a Dallas Maverick.

Returning to the Double-Big Look

The Wizards' present bottom-of-the-barrel offense will appreciate the injection from the potentially devastating downhill pairing, especially considering Washington's struggles at creating effective shots in half-court settings. The team's defense has been hurting to an even greater extent as of late, but Davis remains unworried there, either.

Davis has accumulated plenty of experience alongside other floor-spacing seven-footers over his illustrious career, and sees Alex Sarr as his next evolutionary partner capable of playing the style he'd learned to cultivate alongside DeMarcus Cousins as a New Orleans Pelican and the many veteran centers he worked with on the Lakers. And it can't be hurting matters that he won't be the only big man going to war in the post and on the boards, a concept he's bristled at repeatedly in the post.

"The good thing about Alex is that he can space the floor," Davis said. "And on the defensive end, it's gonna be insane."

Davis didn't just gush over Sarr's defensive versatility, nor did he dwell on how thrilled he is to continue adding to his legacy as a two-way game-wrecker. He sees the same opportunity that CJ McCollum enjoyed as a Wizard, looking forward to the chance to impart the same wisdom unto the young Wizards that he'd spent the last decade and a half learning from his own veterans.

For as limited as Davis is in the number of years he's still able to spend on the court, he's having no issue allowing his mind to race in imagining what he could mean to D.C. over the long-term, let alone whenever he's set to suit up in 2026. He, Young, Sarr and the rest of their teammates will start wowing the fans whenever everyone's ready enough to play, and the newcomers are just as willing to put together something special as the prospects who await their debuts.

