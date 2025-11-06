Wizards Rookies Dealt Encouraging Grade Despite Ugly Start
The Washington Wizards are sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record. Their only win came against the Dallas Mavericks in the second game. The team has been particularly awful in the second quarter in the last few games, giving away massive advantages.
The Wizards committed to rebuilding around youth during the 2025 NBA Draft, and through the first two weeks of the season, their rookie class has delivered mixed messages about the franchise's future.
Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently assessed the team's three draft picks and dealt a B grade to the Wizards’ rookie class.
“No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson has been as advertised thus far, as his 12.3 points per game rank seventh among rookies and fifth overall on the Washington Wizards. If not for Kyshawn George's breakout, we'd be talking about Johnson becoming a starter already,” Swatz wrote.
“As long as Johnson pops this season and Riley looks like a rotation piece moving forward, this will be considered a successful draft for Washington.”
Wizards’ Rookies Off to Promising Start
No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson has been the most impactful of the three rookies through the early season. He has established himself as a legitimate scoring threat in Washington's backcourt. The 19-year-old guard is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, and a perfect 100 percent from the free-throw line. He has posted double-figure points in six of his first eight games, recording a high of 17 points against Dallas on October 25.
The 21st overall selection, Will Riley, has occupied a different role, appearing in seven games while accumulating just 51 total minutes. The limited time is due to the team’s crowded frontcourt rotation.
Riley has charted 18 total points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks over his seven games. His best outing came on October 26 against Charlotte when he recorded five points, one rebound, and one steal in nine minutes.
Second-round pick Jamir Watkins from Florida State has spent most of his early professional time with the team's G League affiliate. He joined Washington on a two-way deal, a contract structure that allows him to develop away from the NBA while remaining connected to the franchise.
Watkins arrived in the NBA with legitimate credentials, having averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals during his final college season at Florida State.
Johnson's early success validates the organization's confidence in his scoring ability at the professional level. On the other hand, the Wizards are still trying to fit Riley into the rotation. Watkins is likely to follow his fellow rookies on the floor if he continues to perform in the G League.
