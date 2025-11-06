Breakout Center Proving He's Wizards’ Best Player
The Washington Wizards have had an abysmal start to this season, posting just one win through their first eight games. Despite the team's lack of success, a few WIzards have emerged as some of the better young stars in today's NBA. Kyshawn George’s start to the 2025-26 season, had Wizards fans thinking that he was ready to take the jump into stardom. Although George has continued his strong play, Alex Sarr has emerged over the past two weeks as the Wizards best player.
Substantial Improvement
By now, most Wizards fans have been made aware of the improvements to Sarr’s game. His renewed approach of working inside on offense has turned him into a far more formidable threat. Instead of falling back on threes as a crutch in any moment of adversity, Sarr has been selective with 3-point attempts, leading to a nearly 16% increase in 3-point percentage. Along with that, Sarr leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks and free throws made, adding validity to the statement that he is the team's best player.
Although Sarr has been amazing on offense, his defense is what makes him the most impactful player on the team. Sarr has embraced the role as the team's defensive anchor and has developed into one of the better shot blockers in today's NBA. His combination of mobility, timing and fluidity allows for him to cover an immense amount of space, recovering lost ground with ease. He does still struggle to guard some of the league's more physically imposing bigs, but with time and improvement to his frame, he should be able to hold his own.
Future Outlook
Sarr has been a vastly improved player this season, but that is not to say he doesn't have anything else to work on. As previously mentioned, Sarr’s frame needs a lot of work. His slender frame limits his ability to take advantage of players in the post, and limits his defensive impact. Sarr also has a ways to go in regards to his decision making on the inside, as he will often settle for some ugly shots and passes, leading to some sloppy play.
It's difficult for the general public to get behind the improved play of Sarr, due to the team's lack of success. Many fans around the league will choose to ignore Sarr’s improvements until his play is reflected by team success. However, Sarr has proven to be one of the most promising stars in the league to those who care to know.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!