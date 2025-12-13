Wizards' Jamir Watkins Deserves More Playing Time

Many things can be said about the Washington Wizards and their 3–20 start to the 2025–26 season, most of which are negative. However, one positive that has arisen is the play of their three rookies.

Tre Johnson and Will Riley have stolen the spotlight amongst Wizard fandom, and rightfully so. Their flashy offensive skill sets are enough to generate hope for further team success down the line. However, 24-year-old rookie Jamir Watkins has also earned his spot in discussions of the future in Washington.

Watkins’ raw production may not jump off the table, but that is in large part due to the opportunity he has been given. He has appeared in just eight games this season, playing 12.1 minutes per game, and posting averages of 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Watkins has been impressively efficient thus far as well, posting a true shooting percentage of 75.9%. That number is, of course, unsustainable, but it is still a small testament to the level Watkins has been playing at.

To go along with his hot start offensively, Watkins has been arguably more impressive on the defensive side of the ball. He has been brought into multiple games with the sole purpose of guarding opposing teams’ best players. Watkins has had his ups and downs when it comes to guarding the best of the best, but what rookie wouldn’t.

We just got a long look at rookie Jamir Watkins guarding Cavs All-Star guard Darius Garland. Did a solid job staying in front of him. The Wizards have defended Garland well so far, as he's 1-7 FG and 0-6 3PT. — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) December 13, 2025

The question of “can Watkins make an impact” has quickly turned into “how will he fit into the rotation.” It’s no secret that the Wizards are currently dealing with an overwhelming amount of injury, which has created the opportunity for Watkins and others to make a statement. However, as Washington returns to good health, opportunities for young guys to make their mark will become few and far between.

In the past, Washington has turned more in favor of veteran talent in situations like this. The Wizards have not been shy about sending young guys down to the G League, but now the front office is in a spot where they may be left with no choice but to play them.

Washington has been far from a competitive team this season, so continuing to roll with the same rotation they have been seems like a recipe for disaster. With the Wizards in the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, there may never be a better time than now to turn the page over to young guys like Watkins and let them make a name for themselves.

