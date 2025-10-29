Wizards Have to Make Room for Rotation-Worthy Wing
Minute competitions and rotational dilemmas are often associated with the NBA's winningest teams, the sort of rosters that can't afford to dole out minutes to any prospect or fringe-contributor who people think deserve the opportunity. Really, no team is above such challenges, not even those who aren't even focused on churning out as many wins as possible. The Washington Wizards are a perfect example of the sort of squad that's quietly struggling to feed their many needy mouths, with their wide range of developing prospects and worthy veterans each looking to continue proving their worth with another season of regular playing time.
Who's Deserving of Regular Burn?
Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington have each locked down consistent-enough minute loads, with the three former first-round sophomores returning to their starting spots to start this fall. They're joined by CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, a pair of expiring veterans who remain productive as tone-setting scorers and proven winners.
Outside of the starting five stand a few expectant role players. Recent top pick Tre Johnson looks to prove his worth as the best pure scorer on the team. Corey Kispert may not be as weathered as McCollum or Middleton, but he, too, has put in his years, and remains effective as an off-ball weapon. Younger wings in Will Riley and Cam Whitmore are looking for their own avenues to display their potential. And Sarr can't play every minute, leaving Marvin Bagley III and Tristan Vukcevic to soak up some of those backup center possessions.
This is a brewing issue that'll only get compounded when Bilal Coulibaly, who started every game he appeared in last season, returns from rehabbing after his summer thumb surgery. In the meantime, though, they're faced with a matter that's only growing in urgency; they have find space for Justin Champagnie in their crowded rotation.
What Does He Provide That They're Missing?
His presence as a defender and hustler has been sorely missed through the first few games, with his brief appearances usually sparking strong activity along the margins. He'll guard anybody, grab any available board and hit shots when he's open, traits that have usually resulted in productive minutes for those he's sharing the floor with.
A night like the Wizards' 139-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets really reminded fans of the issue, where several of his weaker-defending teammates were left to try slowing LaMelo Ball down. He put up 38 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists on the opposing team's head in their own home opener, and Champagnie only got to see five minutes of action during the second-half collapse.
Head coach Brian Keefe proved to be acutely aware of the logjam. The wing's been allocated to a George backup in this most recent outing, only called upon when the rising star got into some foul trouble.
"I thought [he] gave us great minutes," he said following the weekend's loss. "I threw him in there not to mess up the rotation. I thought he gave us some energy, always gives that when he's on the court."
Champagnie, after all, is coming off of a season in which he averaged 21.6 minutes per game while collecting an average of 8.8 points per game, 1.8 offensive rebounds a night and 38.3% from 3-point range on a regular dose of attempts. He may not have the draft-based upside as many of his teammates, but his professional presence is sorely missed among this needy bunch.
