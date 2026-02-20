Wizards Snap Three-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Pacers

The first game after the All-Star break resulted in a win for the Washington Wizards, as they hosted the Indiana Pacers on the first night of a back-to-back. The game was close the entire way, and came down to the wire thanks to some clutch shooting. After a strong defensive stop, the Wizards walked away with a 112-105 victory.

This was a game, though, where a loss would be beneficial for the Wizards, as both squads are aiming for a top-three pick this year. Still, anytime you can get a win at home, it feels good. This win, though, could be the one game that separates the Wizards from the first pick and the sixth pick.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dribbles as Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Wizards Grind Out Win at Home

Newest Wizards member Jaden Hardy put on a party for the Wizards faithful. Off the bench, the guard had 13 points, tied for the most on the team, on 50 percent shooting from three-point distance. Hardy is an electric factory on offense, but otherwise, he does not do much. His offense, though, will be a tool the Wizards can take advantage of if they keep him long term.

Bub Carrington also lit the nylon on fire in the win, finishing with 13 points on three-of-nine shooting from long range. Carrington managed to get himself two steals as well, along with four rebounds. Carrington has the perfect opportunity to showcase his skillset to end the season. He is in a tricky spot where his starting position is done for, as the squad slowly welcomes Trae Young into the mix.

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) advances the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Bilal Coulibaly looked like the best overall player, though, for the Wizards. The defensive menace had 12 points with one made three-pointer, along with five assists, four rebounds, and three steals. He was all over the court in the victory, making his presence known. His resurgence in the second half of the season has been very impressive, and may be just enough to get that next contract.

Tre Johnson, on the other hand, struggled in his first game after the break. The usual long-range sniper missed all of his three-point attempts and only shot 4-of-12 from the field. This was just a bad game from Johnson, both offensively and defensively. This could be a one-off, but if this is the kind of play he brings into the end of the season, then he may miss out on one of the All-Rookie teams.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!