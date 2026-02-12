Wizards Unable to Handle Red-Hot Cavaliers on the Road

Although the Washington Wizards' injury report improved heading into this game, it was not enough to come away with a win.

The Wizards hit the road before the All-Star break to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. This was evident, as the Wizards were unable to gain a lead in the game, losing 138-113.

With the team now heading into the break, it will give them much-needed rest. This allows players like Bilal Coulibaly and Justin Champagnie to rest their bodies, as they have rarely missed a game in the past two months. The break also serves as a way to celebrate and flush this loss, as the team is sending three guys to the All-Star break for festivities.

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Wizards Get Manhandled by New Look Cavs

The good thing about this loss is that it helps the Wizards in the draft standings. Going into the break, they sit at 14-39, one of the bottom three records in the association. This means that, right now, the team would keep its pick if the lottery were held today. This could change, though, as teams like the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are right there with the Wizards in terms of their records.

The Wizards also saw their star-studded rookie Tre Johnson return to the floor. It was clear, though, that Johnson was coming back from an injury, as this was a game he wanted to forget. The rookie out of Texas only put up 10 points on poor efficiency, shooting 4-of-13 from the field. This could just be due to rust, as it was his first time playing in six games due to an ankle sprain.

Jaden Hardy made his Wizards debut off the bench and looked solid. The former second-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks put up 11 points in 15 minutes of action on 60 percent shooting from distance. Hardy is a sparkplug scoring-wise, but his game has some holes in other facets. If Hardy can develop his defense a little bit, he has the makings to be a rotation player with the Wizards.

Champagnie came off the bench again and looked like the best player in the loss. He had 12 points on five-of-nine shooting along with nine rebounds, seven of those coming on the offensive end of the court. It still looks like a good move for the Wizards to have held onto Champagnie and not traded him. With more games like this, his value could skyrocket in the offseason, prompting a discussion on whether the team should capitalize on his value.

Although it was a blowout and an ugly loss, all is not lost in a game like this. The young Wiz Kids got some good playing time to help them grow, and the team now has a higher chance of landing a top pick. Now, time for a much-needed vacation for the Wizards, as All-Star festivities are next.

