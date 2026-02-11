Wizards Welcome Back Key Contributor Before Cavaliers Matchup

The Washington Wizards have one more game until the All-Star break hits. This game is against the new look Cleveland Cavaliers, and it will be a tough one. The Cavs added one of the best scorers of all time in James Harden, and have been on fire since then. Cleveland is currently undefeated in February and sit fourth in the East.

The Wizards, on the other hand, are having a different season. Right now, Washington is tied with the Indiana Pacers for the worst record in the East and tied for second-worst in the NBA. Some of this is due to ghastly injuries the squad has suffered. Against the Cavs, though, they are getting a big-name player back.

Tre Johnson Comes Off the Injury Report

After missing the last few games due to an ankle sprain he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks, on a mid-range shot when Ryan Rollins closed out, which led to Johnson landing on Rollins' foot. Johnson then missed the rest of the game and proceeded to rest for the next six games.

Johnson is a huge addition back to the roster. He is the youngest player on the team and has made an immediate impact whenever he plays. So far, the rookie out of the University of Texas is averaging 12.9 points a game on 39.3 percent shooting from three-point range. His shooting ability has stood out the most. Still, other facets of his game, like defense and playmaking, have also slowly improved.

Johnson is also the only rookie on the Wizards heading to All-Star weekend in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome. He will be participating in the Rising Stars Game. Johnson is joining center Alex Sarr and forward Kyshanw George in Los Angeles as well.

Other Injury Updates

Jaden Hardy will also be making his Wizards debut in the game against the Cavs. Hardy was included in the Anthony Davis trade, alongside D'Angelo Russell, who has not yet flown to Washington, and Dante Exum, who was waived.

Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Hardy, in his four years in the NBA, has averaged 7.9 points per game on 37.9 percent shooting from distance, along with 1.4 rebounds per game. Hardy has slowly lost his role with the Mavericks in Dallas, but he once played a pivotal role with them. The former second-round draft pick was once a key member of the Mavericks' 2024 Finals team, averaging 7.3 points in 13.5 minutes per game.

There is no telling what his future is in Washington, but the end of the season could give fans a clue. He has the scoring upside, but does little on the defensive end. His role could be similar to what Cam Whitmore's looked like before he was sidelined by his injury. Still, seeing an electric score first player to end the year will be fun to watch.

