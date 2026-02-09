Will Riley Might Not Last Among Wizards Stellar Young Core

Many things can be said about the Washington Wizards' 2025/26 season, but even the biggest of Wizards haters cannot deny that a promising young core has been built in D.C. Washington has revamped their franchise direction, utilizing the draft, trade market and free agency to acquire and flip talent in order to further advance their youth movement.

In the process of doing this, the Wizards have found themselves in a difficult, yet positive dilemma, as the influx of young talent on their roster has created a logjam — particularly at the wing spot. Between Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie, Tre Johnson, Jamir Watkins, Kyshawn George and Will Riley — Washington will have some decisions to make in regards to their future plans.

Feb 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

To add on even more, signs point to Washington adding a top pick in the 2026 class, which could throw yet another talented young player into an already overloaded core. Because of this, a couple of guys are bound to get left out of long-term plans due to the Wizards needing to fill holes in other spots.

Will Dawkins and the rest of Washington's front office have already stamped their foot in the mud on some young players, seemingly backing Johnson, George, and Coulibaly by shutting down any trade talk with their names in it. A huge factor in that decision is the fact that those three have already proven themselves to be solid young players, capable of developing and finding a niche in a variety of schemes. The downside of firmly backing these three is it makes the decision of who else can stay around a far more narrow one.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) attempts to dribble past Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

For instance, Riley — the rookie forward out of Illinois — has performed extremely well over his recent stretch of games, but may not have the versatility to find a niche in a stacked Wizards rotation. The 19-year-old has flashed his immense upside in recent games, as an influx of injuries and trade complications have opened up a lot of minutes for players who may not see the floor otherwise.

Riley took full advantage of the stretch, averaging 19 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists — shooting an impressive 47.3% from the field and 48.4% from three. The six-foot-nine wing showcased his advanced scoring arsenal, leading an otherwise stagnant Washington offense and keeping them in games they had no business being in.

Although this stretch of games was impressive, it was also the perfect situation for Riley to thrive. He was given the keys to the offense and the freedom to take the shots and make the decisions he wanted to make. However, in other situations where his role has been more limited, Riley has struggled to make an impact, as it becomes abundantly clear that he still lacks the feel, strength, and defensive ability to make an impact on a possession-to-possession basis.

The result of his dichotomous play is a difficult paradox that is up to the Wizards' coaching staff to solve. It's undeniable that Riley possesses high-end NBA upside that, in the right situation, could be maximized and developed into a very good player. However, Washington already has an influx of wings who have proven the ability to be chameleons, fitting into different roles and exerting positive impact — something Riley has yet to show.

It's not unrealistic to believe that with time and development he can find his niche and morph into the player that Washington wants him to be. However, someone is bound to get left out of the Wizards' long-term plans, and that player may very well be the rookie from Illinois, especially if they add another young talent in this impending draft.

