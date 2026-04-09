Wizards Unsure on Who the Head Coach Will Be Next Season

The 2025-2026 season is one that the Washington Wizards are going to remember. Although having fewer than 20 wins is something no team wants, it is a sign that times are changing. This season was a showcase of the Wizards' readiness to become a playoff team, and it was evident in some of the trades they made.

One of those moves, though, may not be as long-term as fans think, as Anthony Davis is not fully sold on playing in Washington. There is one move that the front office can control more easily. This is a potential head coaching change: reports are now circulating that the team may move on from Brian Keefe this summer, but the team has not yet made that decision.

Wizards Debating on who Should Lead the Team

Mar 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Washington Wizards head coach†Brian Keefe watches from the sideline during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

As discussed before, the biggest decision the Wizards have to make is a coaching one. Head coach Keefe has done a fine job, but excels at developing young talent. It is evident how players like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George have improved. Both have taken the necessary steps to become key members of a playoff team. They still need to take that next leap, though, and potentially become All-Star-level players.

They have also added some new players, Davis and Trae Young. Both players are fantastic when healthy, but Davis may not be part of the team's long-term plan. Even so, next season is one where the team has to make the playoffs at least, or else it could be time for a regime change.

The front office knows this, as reports from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line indicate they may pursue former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. The move, in theory, makes sense. Jenkins is great for development, and one of the best defensive coaches in the NBA, and the Wizards desperately need help on that end of the court. The only problem is that the Wizards are not the only team after him, as the Milwaukee Bucks are also showing interest.

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Who Will Coach Next Season

At the moment, Keefe will be given one final season as coach. If he fails, the team moves on. Right now, it makes more sense to wait one more season and go after an assistant from a playoff team or a young college coach. Jenkins had done great, but the big question is, will he be much different from Keefe?

This writer thinks no. Overall, Keefe deserves one more season, as it could pay off huge. Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder was given one more season, and they then were the number one seed in the West after the first year of the rebuild. Keefe could do the same in Washington.

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