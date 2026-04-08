Wizards Accomplish Season's Primary Goal With Latest Loss

When the 2020 Washington Wizards made the call to dump franchise legend John Wall on the Houston Rockets' doorstep, few fans took the time to really look into what the team gave up in the blockbuster deal. Russell Westbrook was here, and his fresh energy promised to briefly distract the D.C. fan base from a quiet descent that he'd ultimately fail to meaningfully slow.

Fun times were indeed had, but the pang of buyer's remorse started setting in once the star predictably moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers after a swift one-and-done postseason exit. The Wizards had sacrificed a top-eight draft pick for the 2026 NBA Draft, a number that didn't even sound real to a front office that had already struggled to grapple with their own race against time, and that chase for name-brand talent would haunt the franchise for half a decade.

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after making a basket in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Finally, this week, nearly six years after shaking hands to exchange famed point guards, Wizards fans can finally stop worrying about losing that asset. The New York Knicks, who somehow ended up with that pick after it took a trip floating around the league, will have to settle for a pair of upcoming second-round picks out of Washington for compensation.

Escape from Potential Despair

As short-sighted as that initial exchange was, Washington's decision-makers at the time couldn't have known how much 2026 would factor into the plans that the organization would end up following.

Tommy Sheppard, the general manager at the time, couldn't see the need for the rebuild coming just yet, let alone how long his team would spend in the gutter as a consequence of management's unwillingness to pull the plug on a sub-.500 operation. And after a few years of stacking blue-chippers thanks to the premium draft slots they'd accumulated, this summer looks poised to present their final realistic shot at landing a can't miss lead prospect to round out the expansive young corps.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with center Alex Sarr (20) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The key for the team's shot at retaining their swing at the looming lottery was always to lock in a bottom-four record, an assurance that the Wizards could fall no lower than the eighth spot in the drawing order. And following their 31-point loss to the 30-win Chicago Bulls to begin the final week of the regular season, the purposeful under-performers have safely nuzzled into the bottom-most pack without a chance at escape.

The Wizards have clinched a bottom-four record, which means they will keep their top-8 protected pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.



Washington will send 2026 and 2027 second-round picks to the New York Knicks as the final element of the John Wall-Russell Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/XOWZKbBb4m — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) April 8, 2026

The squad, full of players who aren't programmed to intentionally lose, played with the fans' emotions on occasion, memorably beating up on a few of their tank rivals at earlier point in the season. But following a February stretch in which they took six of 11 games, they've gone on to lose all but one of their last 24 outings.

While teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings continue earning occasional wins to pull ahead of the true bottom-dwellers, the Wizards look to finish the dishonorably-strategic task of locking in the game's worst full-season mark. They're currently a full game back of the Indiana Pacers in that department at 17-62 with just three more games to go.

Gauging whether this was a successful campaign in the long-term is tough to ascertain in the present, with questions as to how the prospects will shake off such a commitment to losing still due to linger until a more competitive brand of basketball is taken on. But with draft festivities expected to tip off in the approaching months, the Wizards can, at long last, embrace the fact that they'll have a guaranteed swing at one of the top talents in this year's class.

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