Anthony Davis Opens Up on Post-Trade Wizards Impressions

The Washington Wizards may not have managed to cobble together a brand of ball for fans to be proud of over their loss-filled 2025-26 campaign, but the team's financial shot-callers can continue patting themselves on the back entering a summer of decisions knowing that they pulled off two of the best buy-low moves of the season.

Their versatile pool of prospects already looked closer to meaningfully competing on a night-to-night basis, and the Wizards will be joined by two hopefully-healthy household names to guide the charge back to the postseason in the fall. Anthony Davis and Trae Young are in D.C., but the two have taken vastly different approaches in embracing their new city.

While Young, who made the trip to Washington a month prior to the 10x All-Star with his own trade, spent weeks upright clapping and yelling on the Wizards' sideline before making his March debut, his co-star hasn't ben quite as visible on the bench. To his credit, Davis has been even less healthy than the battered Young in continuing to ramp up from a hand injury he sustained during his short stint as a Dallas Maverick, and he didn't get the opening press conference or on-court coronation that the point guard did over the back half of this ongoing season.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) after a base against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That lack of media availability has made it tough on fans to get a gauge on Davis' excitement surrounding a career move he reportedly had little say in, especially considering how far away the 17-win squad is from the standard of winning he's spent his illustrious career maintaining.

Luckily for anyone struggling with his relative silence, Davis took matters into his own hands in an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, speaking with the another Hall of Famer about the whirlwind year he's lived and his gradual acceptance of his new destination on his own terms.

"From the outside looking in, Dray, people don't understand- I didn't understand, I was one of these guys, too, like...'Damn, Washington?" he reflected. "But then when you get here and look at the facilities, look at the little details of it, the team, it's not bad. I like the young guys, these m************ can play. They play hard, they're not afraid of the moment, they're not scared, these guys can really hoop."

Just incase anyone didn’t watch Draymond’s interview with AD, here’s how AD feels about being in Washington. #Forthedistrict pic.twitter.com/iCW65OmOEb — Slimeyyy ࣪𖤐 (@AyeSlimeyyy) April 8, 2026

"When I talked to the GM, when I talked to the owner, when I talked to the president, I'm always going to be about winning. No matter what, I want to win. If that's here, then that's here, but when you're in a rebuild, and every year that I play from here on out I want to compete for a championship. I just know, and you know," he continued, gesturing to a fellow champion in Green, "it's tough to be one of the worst teams in the league, and then next year you're a championship contender."

Davis' Lingering Concerns

He knows what the Wizards' front office understood when they got involved in the Davis business: he may be a "young 33" years old like he claims, but the rubber on his tires has seen fresher days. He'll be entering year 15 in the fall, and though the vast majority of the young corps has impressed the star big man over the past few months, his own worries about best maximizing his own time remain as present as ever.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (M) watches from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the first halfat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite the doubts as to whether his new team will burst out of the gates swinging later this year, he's all for stacking wins in inching competitive hoops, and believes enough in management's vision to continue seeing their plan through while planning for his own debut. He went so far as to shout out the efforts of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Will Riley, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington to an approving Green, having witness their fight firsthand as the franchise continues prioritizing upcoming draft odds.

Win-now indicators like Davis' acquisition point towards a more focused night-to-night approach by the Wizards' next opening night, but the race is on for the two sides to figure out how they'll continue working together through the future. The star will be playing on an expiring contract in 2026-27, setting the stakes for Washington to extend or trade their most accomplished piece before this time next year.

Davis already sounds involved with the front office's trajectory, attempting to get a hold of the squad's road map in understanding their draft and free agency approaches amidst their quest to satisfy the desire for on-court competence. He's laying his hand out for all to see for the first time since moving east, opening up the long wait for whatever Washington's decision-makers choose to do next. The fans will pay close attention to their motives, and so will he.

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