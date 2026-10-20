Who do the Wizards Start with AJ Dybantsa Injured for Season Opener

Tis the season; the NBA is officially back in action. While Washington Wizards fans expected a full stocking and plenty of gifts, NBA Santa brought them a lump of coal instead.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe delivered disappointing news, stating that first overall pick AJ Dybantsa will miss the season opener with an ankle injury. Dybantsa suffered this injury in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans. With Dybantsa now out, who do the Wizards turn to in his place?

AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's season opener, Brian Keefe said. Dybantsa is considered day-to-day after that, Keefe said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) October 20, 2026

The Likely Choices

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two likely choices to start in Dybantsa's place: Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson.

Coulibaly has a very strong case. He brings strong defensive skills to the starting lineup, which is something this team wants to improve. Coulibaly recently went past the extension deadline without a new contract in place, meaning he will be a restricted free agent next summer. The organization and coaching staff may want more from him, so starting him could be a good test for the young wing.

Tre Johnson, on the other hand, is the complete opposite of Coulibaly. Johnson brings fantastic shooting and off-ball movement. In their short time together, Johnson and Trae Young have proved to be a fearsome duo. Maybe the analytics are too good to pass up, and the team goes with the flamethrower from distance.

Fringe Options

Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now if the Wizards want to be really bold, they go with Justin Champagnie. Champagnie has proved to this team he plays winning basketball. The numbers back that up, and there were many times last season he was benched because he played too well. The team desperately wanted that first overall pick, and Champagnie was actively hurting their chances of a high draft pick.

He also provides the best of both worlds between Coulibaly and Johnson. Champagnie can shoot from deep, finish around the rim, swing the rock at a high pace, and play some good defense. Really, it makes too much sense to start him in Dybants' absence, but he might be best suited off the bench.

Bub Carrington is an option, though he probably isn't being looked at. Same can be said for Deandre Ayton, especially if Alex Sarr or Anthony Davis are good to go in the season opener.

Who Starts

It is most likely Coulibaly. This team values size and defense, and he has both as advantages over Johnson. Expect Coulibaly to start, with Johnson or Ayton being first off the bench for the Wizards in the home opener.

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