Bilal Coulibaly Misses Out on First Wizards Extension Window. Now What?

A little over three years ago, the Washington Wizards made one of the signature moves of their ongoing development track. Gifted with a seventh-overall NBA Draft selection earned from a season of unintended loss accumulation, their front office landed on Bilal Coulibaly as the introductory member of their next young corps.

Fast forward to the fall of 2026, the final days before the start of Coulibaly's fourth season in the Wizards' threads. Despite several offseasons peppered with clips of the streaky-shooting wing's constantly-updating jump shot, he still resembles the same offensively-challenged athletic defender that he was as a rookie.

He and Washington's front office certainly couldn't locate any common ground on his value, with the Oct. 19 deadline coming and going without an extension update for the growing contributor, an update that throws all of their vocalized patience into question. How did we get here, and where do the involved parties trek on now that both management and Coulibaly's agency have played their hands?

Coulibaly's Winding, Incalculable Road

In a way, the 22-year-old's projected fit alongside Trae Young may be working to Coulibaly's detriment. The expectations for the springy jumper as the point guard's next cutting and dunking play-finisher are high, dreams that may have played into his still-theoretical nature as he moves forward in betting on himself.

Oct 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That is to say, Washington's evaluators can't be blamed for requesting another season's sample size for wanting to see what Coulibaly's capable of providing on a consistent basis. All we've really learned for certain about the Frenchman is that despite those obvious physical skills, he's no franchise player, and that lack of a clear-cut role certainly could have limited his assessment during negotiation talks.

Sure, his shooting splits and totals rose to career-highs as a go-to playmaker and shooter, but the detractors had no issue in pointing out the logical fallacies that went into broadcasting those low-leverage highlights. Those March and April outbursts- the first he'd ever tasted as an NBA player thanks to several injury-plagued springtimes prior- largely arrived the dregs of the league's expense, and his own team-wide context had little to offer in the way of much competitive infrastructure. We're talking about arguably the least-reliable portion of the regular season's calendar here, whereas he'd spent the vast majority of his Washington experience beforehand more-closely resembling a limited scorer with some admittedly-bouncy defensive chops.

Where Does Coulibaly Go From Here?

As Coulibaly himself clarified on Media Day, he was never interested on stressing over contract talks with a season's worth of opportunities awaiting his Wizards over the weeks to come.

Odds are that few elements surrounding his upcoming season will be impacted by this impasse, though he will have to brace for restricted free agency opening up the possibility for his departure next summer. The Wizards will have the advantage of matching any number that outsiders dangle in front of him, but they can simply let him walk if they'd rather not pony up to an exceedingly-generous offer sheet.

Trae Young, borderline unprompted, on Bilal Coulibaly’s development now that he’s had time to reflect on preseason lessons



“Bilal knows how to get downhill, and he can shoot it now. Everybody knows he can shoot it. I’ve seen the work he put in, I’m glad it’s coming to fruition.” pic.twitter.com/rKkz7x3Afw — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) October 19, 2026

Luckily for the prospect, that grants him 82 more televised chances to stamp his place alongside AJ Dybantsa, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and co. in the Wizards' long-term plans. Young will surely help in feeding the hungry rim-scorer on a series of well-placed entry passes, and Coulibaly's demotion to the bench amidst a deepened starting lineup may very well alleviate any scoring burden he felt late last season.

His preseason showing, the one meaningful bone he could have tossed Washington's way in advance of the final negotiations, included more of the same when the poor shooting success and minimal offensive pop detracted from his impactful defense. Should he finally put the missing pieces together in pairing that necessary play-finishing edge with his hustle, his returning to the roster this time next year through more complicated means remains in play.

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