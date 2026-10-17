AJ Dybantsa's Ankle Injury Casts Cloud Over Impending Wizards Season Opener

The Washington Wizards' 107-106 preseason-ending loss to the New Orleans Pelicans produced a few clear losers from Washington's side. Trae Young continued struggling to score with any efficiency following a 1/11 shooting dud from the field while likely rotational options Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington look ill-prepared for high-leverage minutes, but one big potential turning-point threatened to produce an all-new victim: the fans.

After a summer spent circling next week's regular season opener, counting down the days in which they'd get to see hard-earned draft prize AJ Dybantsa debut alongside the chapter-turning Wizards, the fan base's collective hearts dropped when they saw the prospect limp off of New Orleans' Smoothie King Center court just 15 minutes into another productive outing.

AJ Dybantsa injured his ankle on this play



Dybantsa limped into the locker room 💔 pic.twitter.com/FAWx312K03 — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 17, 2026

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe told Monumental Sports Network sideline reporter Chase Hughes that Dybantsa's set to be re-evaluated, essentially telling the outside world that they'll have to wait for any further details. And with Wednesday's season tip-off looming just a few days away, the squad's home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks suddenly includes one massive question mark.

Dybantsa's Building Intrigue

Even if his jumper resembled the incomplete product that analysts warned the masses of, the reigning no. 1 draft pick thoroughly impressed over the last two weeks. Everything else, from the whirlwind play-finishing to the surprise defensive impact, shined thanks to his raw athleticism and clear competitive edge.

Oct 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He seemed set for another productive outing before his 12-point performance was cut short with that rolled ankle, the sort of accident that players stumble into fairly-often. It's not a question of if he'll be okay- he's at the age where players can shrug that slip-up off, and he did manage to walk off of the court by himself, but he'd be a bummer of a loss for everyone else to stomach should the organization opt to play it safe and hold him back from seeing the Bucks next week.

The Wizards certainly aren't in the interest of jumping the gun and playing it reckless; if they were, we would have seen plenty more than two games out of Dybantsa during his Las Vegas Summer League era. They also recognize the importance of placing the rising star in front of the fan base, as he sticks out as one of the best indicators of the changing organizational initiatives to come. They already had a young corps in Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and friends, but now they have a leader of that pack worth molding into the future franchise face.

For now, there's no use in worrying for too long about the long-term ramifications of Dybantsa's exit. The only people worth considering checking their phones for updates are those who've already booked their tickets for game one, and his situation will be sure to have produced more intel over the next few days of lead-up.

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