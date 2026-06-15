Wizards Alex Sarr Suffers Offseason Injury

The news keeps flying like it is on a fire sale for the Washington Wizards. It all started with news that the team seems to have solidified either AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson as the first overall pick. Recently, it was announced Peterson is only conducting a workout with the Wizards and no other team. Although the news of players wanting to be in Washington now was good, bad news had to ruin the vibes in Washington: Alex Sarr fractured his right foot.

Sarr Fractures Foot in Offseason Workout

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) attempts a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Sarr fracturing his right foot is not something the Wizards wanted to happen this summer. The soon-to-be third-year center was poised to have a breakout season. He finally has the best supporting cast around him, as he has shooters in Tre Johnson, interior help with Anthony Davis, and a point guard who can increase his offensive output in Trae Young. This summer was going to be the perfect time to build on-court chemistry with everyone.

Now, that development will have to wait thanks to his injury. Because it's his foot, it will limit him physically. Sarr can still work on his shot form, which could be beneficial. Running up the court, learning how to be a better lob threat, and adding more to his post game will have to wait.

The worst part is that this could set Sarr back physically, weeks, maybe even months. His speed and stamina will almost certainly take a step back, his lower body strength will diminish, and he will need to work even harder to get back into game shape. All of this is going to take time.

Now, here is the good news: this injury came at the best time to be injured. At the moment, Sarr is not slated to miss the season opener. He may miss all of preseason, but Wizards Public Relations said that he should make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Washington Wizards announced today forward/center Alex Sarr underwent a successful surgical procedure to repair a fracture in his right foot, which was sustained during an offseason workout. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin J. O’Malley at the Hospital for Special… — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) June 15, 2026

The biggest question is the exact timeline is unknown. The season starts in roughly four months, which should be plenty of time to heal. How long it takes him to get back on the court, though, is unknown since the exact fracture was not disclosed. If it is a minor fracture, such as a toe or metatarsal stress fracture, Sarr could be back on the court in 6-10 weeks. If it is a major fracture, like a navicular stress fracture, it can take a full six months before being completely healthy.

However, the timeline does show him being back for the start of the season. Sarr could be back for the preseason, though that seems unlikely given the organization is known to be cautious with injuries. Still, it is a massive blow for his development, as Sarr could make a run at a first-time All-Star appearance next season.

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