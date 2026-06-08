Wizards' Trae Young Extension Details Continue Coming Into Shape

All eyes are on how the Washington Wizards plan on conducting themselves in this month's NBA Draft. The holders of the class' No. 1 pick have been unwilling to reveal their current scouting preferences as draft night approaches, a position they'll be likely to favor until the last possible moment over the coming two weeks.

It's a huge moment for a franchise that hasn't given its fan base many reasons to celebrate over the last few years, let alone decades, but this asset is far from the only team-building chip that the Wizards have to work with over the summer. New contracts are expected to be tendered to presently-rostered contributors, too, with a few waiting Washingtonites specifically expecting offers.

Trae Young, for one, appears destined to headline the list of upcoming extension candidates for Wizards fans to anticipate. In a narrative that's loudly countered the mercurial Anthony Davis does-he-or-doesn't-he-want-to-play-in-D.C. saga, the All-Star point guard has openly embraced his sudden scenery change and the new leadership opportunity he's presented with. He has the chance to act as a protagonist for the ascending squad post-teardown, but the money he stands to make from his shifted commitments can't be hurting the decision-making process, either.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wizards, having traded for Young with a $49 million 2026-27 player option hanging over their financial future, would be best off by re-signing him on a cheaper deal before he can opt into that guarantee, thereby swapping money up-front for long-term security. The rest of the league knows it, too, with NBA insider Marc Stein already forecasting the prospective deal's skeleton.

“Early projections on the likely ballpark for Young's new deal with the Wiz: $120 million over three seasons," he wrote on The Stein Line. "Young has until June 23—Night 1 of the draft—to activate or bypass the player option. He's eligible for a three-year extension worth nearly $160 million until June 30."

The Unpredictably Predictable Wizards

As tough as Washington's front office can be to read in parsing through theoretical draft preferences, previous decisions heavily suggest that this extension is right up their alley.

It's not just that they're in the business of remaining cautious with their money; Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins told reporters at end-of-season exit media availability that he sensed the need for playmaking and scoring help, so he brought one of the game's best assist men aboard for the forseeable future.

Five total appearances as a Wizard over three months as a rostered contributor were enough for fans to be convinced of his long-term fit. He's the shooter and slasher that all of Washington's supplementary role players need to absorb the offense's attention, and he stands a chance to continue producing regardless of whom management scoops up with the draft's top pick.

TRAE YOUNG WIZARDS DEBUT HIGHLIGHTS



12 POINTS - 6 ASSISTS (19 MINUTES) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dkrxtygMwK — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) March 6, 2026

The payment rate that Stein's outlining isn't just favorable to Young, who'll still feel more appreciated in D.C. than he was during his latter days with the Atlanta Hawks, but for the Wizards amidst their search for statistically-dominant pieces and the right support system for the jump that's to come. Even if Young still has his flaws, the decision that the parties are expected to agree on still makes for a good piece of all-around business.

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