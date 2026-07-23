Wizards are Quitely Controlling the Free Agent Market Thanks to Anthony Davis

Free agency has hit a lull, as no major signings have happened for the last few days. The main reason is that LeBron James has yet to make his decision on where he will sign. Although he has plenty of suitors, it seems he is waiting to see if a team can get a former teammate of his. This leads directly to the Washington Wizards, as they have that former teammate in Anthony Davis.

Wizards Controlling LeBron Free Agent Market

Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN on the Pat McAfee show that James is not waiting for a team to acquire Davis, but it will definitely help. With every team in the NBA now under the second apron, every suitor for James now has some path to acquire the future Hall-of-Fame big man. Which teams need a player like Davis though, and what can they offer in return?

"My sources tell me that LeBron James isn't waiting for another domino right now..



They're not waiting for anybody else to move around" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/Fk9DZW0ZAT pic.twitter.com/wqY3WNxutQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 23, 2026

The most obvious team is the Golden State Warriors. They have the perfect salary match in Jimmy Butler, so it does not need to get complicated and include a third team in the deal. However, the hang-up is draft capital, as it seems unlikely Butler will play this season due to his season-ending injury last year. At the moment, the Warriors have two tradable first-round picks, and four available pick swaps. For a deal to work, it would require both those first-round picks (with potential protections) and two pick swaps, preferably for the 2029 draft and 2030 draft.

The Miami Heat, in theory, could get Davis, but it makes zero sense now that they have Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers also make no sense with Joel Embiid still on the team. The Cleveland Cavaliers can get a deal done, although it would take a third team to be involved, which makes those deals complicated. At the moment, the only team that can realistically get and utilize Davis is the Warriors.

The Hidden Path

Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is one path though that no one is talking about. What if the Wizards just keep Davis and sign James to a two-year deal? They have the salary to do so, an open roster spot, and both James' and Davis' deals will end at the same time, barring extensions.

If James wants to play with Davis that bad, his best choice is to just sign with the Wizards. Right now, DraftKings has the Wizards with the sixth-best odds to sign James at +5000. It may be the worst odds behind all the other suitors, but every other team in the league is at +10000, so they are not out of the race. It is a possibility that needs to be talked about more, as James would be a huge addition to this young club.

He can fill in as a point guard and is the perfect mentor to AJ Dybantsa. James would also push this team to contention status in the East. The question, though, is whether Davis stays, and whether James wants to finish his career in Washington.

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