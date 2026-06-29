Should the Wizards Have Any Interest in the Warriors' Anthony Davis Trade Package?

The Washington Wizards spent the weeks entering this month's NBA Draft atop the list of teams to keep the closest eyes on, relatively-unfamiliar territory for a squad generally-accustomed to bottom-feeding and misfortune. They held the No. 1 pick in this past cycle, with many assuming that they'd hunker down and focus all-in on developing the young corps after landing on AJ Dybantsa.

But mere days after finalizing that selection, the Wizards have shot right back into the center of the NBA world, and new franchise face Dybantsa has nothing to do with the recent headlines in question. Anthony Davis is the next big trade target -- or, at least, so the Golden State Warriors think.

The western challengers are already guiding the next phase of their own offseason toward courting the Wizards' star asset, already beginning the cap-clearing following Draymond Green's decision to pass up on a generous player option in the name of team-building. The Warriors are looking for one last chance to take advantage of the latter Stephen Curry years, and adding another accomplished veteran to theoretically recruit LeBron James sounds like their preferred way of approaching the back half of the 2020s.

The opt-out comes days after the Warriors said they expect Green to pick up the $27.7M option. Instead Green delivers Golden State time and space to pursue Davis with the Wizards and convince James to join Stephen Curry, Green and his old Lakers championship teammate in the Bay. https://t.co/uNMngqPSw2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Much of the reporting is centered around Davis' wishes, as he's bristled against the Wizards' more patient building approach repeatedly in attempting to adjust to his newest situation. But everything we know is from the perspective of Klutch Sports, Davis' representatives; the Wizards have been as cautious as ever in keeping their own thoughts from leaking to the media.

Would the Wizards Want what the Warriors are Selling?

They have all of the leverage here -- Davis, still under contract for this upcoming season and the next, finds himself valued at an all-time low with injuries and unavailabilities holding him to a mere 29 in-game appearances since his initial trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. And it's the Warriors, not the Wizards, who find themselves in a race against time as they attempt to unite the NBA's version of The Expendables.

Davis is, at the very least, slated to return to the court following a healthy offseason, and he's presently worth more than the other cap figure who'd change squads in the transaction. Jimmy Butler is even older than Davis, and he won't even be ready to play by next regular season's opening night following the ACL tear he suffered this past January.

Oct 2, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) handles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first quarter in game two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

He'll seem more desirable as a returning asset if he's tailed by a few tasty first round draft picks, but even then, the rehabilitating Butler will still be a near-$57 million behemoth soaking up a healthy portion of Washington's books. At least Davis, for his lack of dependability, will contribute to a dominant twin towers look in D.C.'s front court alongside Alex Sarr should he survive the rumor mill and stick it out to remain a member of the '26-'27 Wizards.

Some insiders are already reporting that the Wizards' disinterest in Butler may necessitate a more complicated deal than what most fans are envisioning, which further begs the question of why the Wizards would entertain an offer that doesn't improve one of their short- or long-term outlook. Even if they cashed in on Golden State's picks, you'd like to see the Wizards actually improve their on-court look, which Davis seemed slated to do with the organization finally sounding ready to compete.

The Wizards' odds of stealing an even bigger-named Warriors asset such as, say, Yaxel Lendeborg, are slim, serving as a much-needed reminder that Washington shouldn't be in any rush to conform to Golden State's or Davis' allegedly-rushed timeline. They'll continue planning in the name of locating the best possible deal, and the most basic elements of the Warriors' own package need too much convincing to stand alone as the ideal Davis return.

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