Wizards Will Miss Corey Kispert After Trade

Trade discussions surrounding Trae Young's availability and his mutual preference with the Washington Wizards snowballed in rapid time, resulting in the 4x All-Star landing on a new team just two days after reports surfaced of the two teams' ongoing negotiations.

CJ McCollum was the most obvious outgoing contract in such a deal, making nearly as much money as Young's set to earn in 2026. But he wouldn't be alone in a swap, and the Wizards didn't take long to make it clear who'd be joining him.

Corey Kispert joined McCollum on Washington's injury report shortly before the Wizards' opening tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Just three hours later, he was on his way to Atlanta.

Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) attempts a jump shot in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This marks the end of an era for the Wizards, with Kispert having spent the last two and a half seasons lingering on Washington rosters that were compiled with the intention of ignoring the sloppy regime that came before them. Regardless of his contrast with the rest of the squad's younger timeline, he found a way to stick around as a valuable voice in the locker room while continuing to improve as an all-around player. He'll be a missed Wizard.

Kispert, the Necessary Collateral

His perceived value was precisely why the Wizards couldn't get away with trading for Young with lesser pieces. AJ Johnson and Malaki Vranham weren't cutting it, even as younger upside swings, as Atlanta opted to roll the dice with the proven role player.

Wizards management has routinely held the line that they intended to keep Kispert for as long as they could, having signed him to a cheap deal relatively early into the new front office's takeover. He's only really known lean years after nearly five spent with D.C., and that experience has provided him with increased maturity and insight as to how to thrive within a specific role.

He was best known for his jumper, a mechanically-intact motion that had cut out any unnecessary movement, but he'll be missed for nearly everything other attribute he provided on the floor. He's much more than a shooting specialist, plenty capable at finishing strong at the bucket and contributing away from the ball. Even without an elite defensive profile, he's smart and aware-enough on the court to ensure that he's more helpful than the guys who just don't try.

Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) yells at the referee during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Wizards' rotation will be fine without him, a reality that most fans have accepted amidst their 5-3 record over their last eight games. The wing depth is there between Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley, a combination they've had plenty of time to tinker with amidst Kispert's long finger injury.

Young, a high-volume shooter and ball-handler, will demonstrate just how big of a difference his specific play style was compared to the low-maintenance Kispert. He, as well as McCollum, got their buckets with marked efficiency, and now prepare to make their first trips at a stop in the American southeast together.

