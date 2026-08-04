Wizards Must Provide Answers to Offseason's Biggest Question This Week

The NBA Draft has come and gone. The majority of worthwhile free agents have already re-upped to new contracts. NBA Summer League wrapped up last month. August is upon us, and the offseason news has followed its annual pattern in slowing to a halt while most squads begin quietly readying for the regular season ahead.

But that's not to say that the fans aren't waiting on more reveals. Those who follow the Washington Wizards, for one, can't get too comfortable over the next coming days, as everyone's anticipating a resolution to a dilemma that could end up throwing the squad's promising future off its axis. Anthony Davis is looking for an extension, and he'll be eligible to re-sign to D.C. as soon as Aug. 6.

Further committing to AD on the surface is one thing. The 10x All-Star is undeniably talented, albeit unreliable game-to-game as an oft-injured bench presence, but he'd unquestionably aid the young Wizards' collective development arc as a two-way force and a scorer good enough to ease some pressure off of Trae Young and the recent draftees.

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23), center, looks on from the bench during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The contract he's eligible for, though, provides much more reason for pause. He could sign for as much as $275 million on a four-year deal- a lot of money to give to anyone, let alone a player who poses the 33-year-old's mileage and injury concerns.

Any fan who sees the train approaching has a simple solution: Davis, who still has another guaranteed year of basketball in him before he has the chance to activate his hefty player-option, should have to prove himself to Wizards brass first. But judging by some recent choices out of the team's management group, the masses may consider gearing up for a swift signing announcement.

That Recent Factors Favor Davis' Case?

Young and the Wizards had to have set an inspiring precedent for Davis' camp in June. When the point guard, who arrived to Washington on similar terms as a household name with drooping asset value, waived the final year of his own player-option earlier this summer, he returned to the team on a four-year deal of his own worth $212 along with some handy incentives awaiting him in his early-30s.

Will Dawkins spoke on the Wizards’ offseason of veteran-acquiring, using words like “intentionality” and “investment” in explaining the squad’s focus. Trae Young certainly doesn’t seem to mind the already-big Wizards gaining some extra experience in his committment to D.C. pic.twitter.com/aZnpMS5e6e — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) July 10, 2026

The Wizards are out to continue proving themselves as a player-friendly organization after years spent at the wrong end of league-wide favorability rankings, and that means taking care of their guys. And just like how Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins has spoken glowingly of Young's envisioned impact as a floor-raising distributor, he's similarly echoed excitement toward Davis as a prioritized piece amidst Washington's climb from rebuilding purgatory.

Wizards GM Will Dawkins on Anthony Davis:



"He wants to be here. We want him here. We'll have that [contract extension] conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that."pic.twitter.com/3aezhdSqdl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 25, 2026

The only difference for Davis is the team setting he's settling into. Unlike past destinations like the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, he's no longer at the center of the lineup's core. Washington's spent its last three seasons by building through drafts, and they're going to have to start handing out money to their prospects eventually.

Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George each seem destined to challenge the Wizards' willingness to hand out rookie-scale maximums. Younger contributors like Tre Johnson and Will Riley each have plenty to prove over the next two years of extension advertising. Bilal Coulibaly, the first player drafted by the Wizards' current decision-makers, is already testing upper management amidst his own quest for his new deal.

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) along with Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) and guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) box out for a rebound during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making room for all of the lineup's young guns alongside not one, but two highly-paid veterans will be tough to manage, especially as it grows increasingly clear that the AJ Dybantsa generation should take precedent over the old guard.

Now, the Wizards don't have to extend Davis immediately, nor do they have to tender an offer at all. If they're that reluctant to dole out more unnecessary agreements- an understandable hesitance considering the star's hiking age and legendary injury history- they can make him re-prove his worth on the court. Then, they'll get to choose whether they'd like to extend him later on, make him wait until the following offseason, or trade him after he begins working his asset value back up before a standoff makes things more awkward.

Davis, for his part, has every reason to want as much up-front money as he can get. He's sustained 14 rollercoaster campaigns as a constant fixture, and if the Wizards are going to take their time in building their stock as contenders, he may as well get paid in the meantime. But the Wizards, who have many more players and situations to accommodate outside of Davis, are better off working by their own timeline in avoiding a recklessly-premature signing.

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