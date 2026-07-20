Hawks Deal Final Blow to Wizards' Years-Old Alex Sarr Draft Victory

Each passing season has provided more reasons to believe that the Washington Wizards may have prevailed as the biggest winners of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Even if they hadn't connected so hard on Kyshawn George at the draft's 24th pick, an evaluation that's already aging into arguably the craftiest of that summer, the Wizards certainly got what they wanted out of that year's entertaining No. 1 pick race. Alex Sarr, a popular favorite to lead off the underwhelming prospect class, memorably spurned the Atlanta Hawks in the pre-draft process in lieu of forcing his way to the Wizards, and the Hawks, who had to scramble to locate the best-remaining talent, gambled on Zaccharie Risacher's upside as a still-growing 3&D wing.

Despite out-placing the No. 2 pick in last season's Rookie of the Year race, Risacher's potential as a connective forward flamed out over the course of a rocky sophomore campaign. Sarr seized the advantage within their intriguing back-and-forth during one of his more efficient outbursts last fall, and while he'll enter his third season as prized as ever within his own franchise's rebuild, his draft night rival has spiraled from Atlanta's rotational outcast into its newest outgoing trade chip.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

He'll join the short list of recently-drafted top picks to be dealt before the expiration of their rookie contracts in making his way to the Dallas Mavericks, officially ending an odd era of back-and-forth ball against two of the faces manning the Wizards' Southeast Division-mates.

The Wizards' Dodged Bullet

Even if Sarr's lows as a feeble finisher and inaccurate floor-spacer were readily-apparent over the course of his maiden season, the multiple-time Rising Star's ability to bounce back from those early inefficiencies to continue scoring despite his herculean defensive burden has won him deserved favor as Washington's center of the future.

The Wizards haven't had to so much as reiterate their faith in Sarr after he followed through with the improvements he'd promised last Media Day. It's clear that he's the most important non-AJ Dybantsa prospect lining the team's young corps, as he sets to man D.C.'s paint alongside Anthony Davis.

Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots as Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's sure to run into Risacher sometime soon, though, adding another spicy element to their future Mavericks matchups. Davis' former employers, the same team who spoiled the Wizards' 2025 draft night plans in winning the odds to pick Cooper Flagg, are now armed with another player Sarr's learned to show out against.

It's not just that the Wizards were right in their evaluation of Sarr as one of that draft's worthier top prospects. Trae Young has already sympathized with Risacher after he, too, was booted from Atlanta, and his own Wizards' allegiance and partnership alongside Sarr only continue making the Wizards' talent scouts look smart at the Hawks' expense.

Trae Young commenting on Zaccharie Risacher’s goodbye IG post to Atlanta 👀



“My boy free! Go fly killa!🤞🏽” pic.twitter.com/yy4B9X9hux — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) July 20, 2026

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