Wizards' Early Summer League Returns Provide Answer to Lingering Free Agency Question

A quick rundown of the Washington Wizards' stacked Summer League roster, followed by a simple glance over to a Las Vegas sideline full of present and rising Wizards stars, makes one thing very clear: this team is much deeper than anyone, even those who remained hopeful about the young corps' future on their darkest rebuilding days, could have ever imagined this time last year.

The last time any Wizards made any on-court appearances at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center, the team seemed completely tied to their mishmash assortment of hand-picked draftees.

Rising rookies and sophomores Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson lost together, as they'd go on to do frequently during the upcoming 2025-26 season, but a sudden influx of opportunity-worthy veterans such as Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton and a returning Khris Middleton threaten to complicate rotational spots that have remained largely-reserved for works-in-progress over years past.

Mar 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) and guard Bub Carrington (8) talk during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trades for Ayton and Middleton at the expense of fringe bench-warmers have left one vacant roster opening that still has to be filled. While some fans continue advocating for a clear-cut point guard option to directly back up Young, others who've recognized a potential minutes logjam brewing see another avenue opening up, and the squad's Summer League intentions seem to be drifting in the direction of an unobtrusive addition to remain out of the key Wizards' ways.

Early Signs of a Platoon-Style Playmaking Strategy

It makes very little sense to invest heavily in someone who plays the same way as Young, especially considering how often he's been known to remain present and how willing the franchise has been to bind to the 4x All-Star. He just signed back to Washington last month, indicating that he remains at the focal point of the Wizards' building strategy right alongside their litany of draft picks.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone who regularly controls the game's pulse as often as he historically has leaves little room for others to inflict many playmaking threats of their own, but that's where Washington has begun openly addressing a change from the reputation he's build for himself.

While he's perennially found himself atop league-wide usage rate metrics in Atlanta Hawks seasons past, he'll have to make more room for everyone else to experiment during their own on-ball possessions from this point forward. "We have multiple decision-makers, and we've talked to him about playing on and off the ball, and I think we're going to open that up for him in a way he hasn't been able to do in his career," Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins said at a press conference commemorating Young's free agency commitment.

He's paving the way for creative young wings such as reigning No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa and a Rising Star in George to take on more offensive priority, and that vision will get easier to understand with each passing Summer League outing. George, for one, answered every challenge thrown his way by further proving he can thrive as a featured two-way presence, while Dybantsa already looks the part of a franchise centerpiece just one game into the summertime schedule.

AJ Dybantsa 27 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 7/18 FG, 7/8 FT, 62.7% TS vs. Jazz https://t.co/EE5tBh0ChL pic.twitter.com/8X8AqaeNwO — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) July 10, 2026

Bringing on yet another ball-handler to impersonate Young would completely negate the Wizards' big-picture strategy of initiating the young newcomers into broader roles. If there's any hope that they, too, can support a team's scoring load as the primary decision-maker, why limit their chances to grow and execute just so a backup journeyman can get his touches?

What fans have to remember is that the Wizards feel immune to the pressure to make reckless, win-now moves, despite Davis' own limited timeline. A 15th man such as, say, Anthony Gill, serves a much more necessary purpose as a positive locker room glue-guy and deep-cut physical force than someone with a chance to further challenge the already-dense rotation.

Accounting for our Protagonists

Dybantsa remains the primary focus of whatever enactment comes next, and he's already seeing the vision in the group's willingness to spread the responsibility, especially considering his self-imposed goal to improve as a supplementary weapon.

"They have Willy [Riley] playing a lot of point, so he's like a 6'8 point guard, and Tre [Johnson] having the ball in his hands forces me to be off-ball, and they can't help a lot," he told Wizards On SI after his Summer League debut. "Just getting me prepared for the regular season."

Halfway stuffed in the scrum’s corner, I got to ask AJ Dybantsa about the advantages that come with playing alongside a lineup of versatile point-forwards, and he gave me some insight on the luxury. pic.twitter.com/BvLo6BK8lu — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) July 10, 2026

The Wizards aren't remotely close to getting cramped with their backs stuck up against a wall in finalizing their last signing. All they have to right now is observe how the prospects respond to the administration's platoon-style approach to scoring and winning, and they're already looking up to the job through their sole scheduled showing.

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