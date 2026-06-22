Trae Young Bolsters Wizards' Bright Future with Timely Extension

Mere days after electing for free agency for the first time of his already-illustrious NBA career, Trae Young and the Washington Wizards came to a four-year, $212 contract agreement to keep the star point guard in the nation's capital six months after his sudden trade.

The agreement arrived shortly after Young passed up on his remaining $49 million player option last week, with his acceptance of more guaranteed seasons on a relatively-similar payment rate guaranteeing Young long-term security in a pseudo-extension. He'll remain a Wizard instead of truly testing the market over a full summer, and the timing of the mutual decision seems intentional.

The Wizards and Young’s representatives, CAA’s Co-Head of Basketball Aaron Mintz, agents Ray Young, Andrew Morrison and Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown, land on a deal that will be less than the maximum for Young with Washington, but equal to the max he could have signed… https://t.co/NdY45AbC0u — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

For as much as Young signed for, especially relative to the mid $30-40 million idea pitches that fans and analysts have spent months bouncing off one another, he could have taken on even more money, a sign that he and/or the Wizards may have had to fend off other interested suitors over the last few days.

At the cost of nearly $10 million extra, money that can now get redistributed to other team-building needs, his ascending deal solidifies his status as a cornerstone of the Wizards' rising vision, something he's spent months speaking on when discussing his intention to rebuild himself at his favored pre-trade destination.

Young's Case to Help the Wizards

He's a long way away from his widely-popular heyday with the Eastern Conference Finals-contending 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks, with the near-annual first-round-and-outs that preceded that miracle run highlighting just how hard it is to pin contenting hopes on a 6'1 guard with a rigid play style.

The 4x All-Star chucked deep 3-pointers, passed to running lob-threats and commanded the Hawks' nightly show, but his versatility as a teammate left some to be desired as Atlanta pivoted away from him last season. There's a reason why he only cost expiring veteran CJ McCollum and a fringe rotation player in Corey Kispert last trade deadline; small, ball-dominant guards simply aren't valued as heliocentric on-court assets in 2026.

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

That's what makes his fit with a rebuilding team like the Wizards so much more interesting than the stalling Hawks.

He won't be depended upon to the same degree he was in Atlanta, and that applies to both sides of the ball. Just as he's previously admitted that he's never been surrounded by this much defensive talent before, Young will have no shortage of helpers to aid his once-Herculean scoring burden, and if his five appearances with the 2025-26 Wizards told viewers anything, it's that his teammates can still feast off his effortless paint penetration and passing touch even when he isn't dribbling the air out of the ball like he used to.

TRAE YOUNG HIGHLIGHTS TODAY:



21 POINTS (7/10) - 5 ASSISTS - 3 THREES (21 MIN)



TRAE IS TAKING US TO THE PROMISED LAND pic.twitter.com/xeSYz6isdQ — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) March 17, 2026

Anthony Davis is a known quantity as a bucket-getter already, someone who'll unquestionably appreciate another veteran to push Washington closer to realistic contention. Younger players like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and whoever the squad plans on picking first overall at tomorrow's NBA Draft will give Young options to create a more complicated offense than what he's used to, secondary and tertiary options to lower his infamous usage numbers.

An average annual value of $53 million will arrive as a tough pill to swallow for those who only know Young as the ball-dominant face of the long-middling Hawks, but he fits the bill for the up-and-coming Wizards and their need for proven playmaking. He can soak up on-ball reps while everyone else settles into their roles, and that admittedly-steep price tag won't stick out as much if his blossoming teammates fully grow into two-way forces capable of taking the Wizards farther than Young's Hawks could manage.

If nothing else, the Wizards can cross Young's extension dilemma off of their list of problems to assess. Up next: this week's draft, where they'll figure out who's worth investing in as the next star to place under Young's tutelage, and they can at least make that next decision while knowing who the nameless prospect will be sharing the ball with.

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