Wizards NBA Draft Mailbag: Who is the First Overall Pick

Recently, the staff at Washington Wizards on SI decided to do a mailbag ahead of the NBA draft. We had so many wonderful questions, some draft-related and some not. So, firstly, thank you all for participating in this. Now, without further ado, here are some of the answers to your questions regarding the Wizards and what they do with the draft.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins introduces newly acquired Wizards guard Trae Young (not pictured) at a press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Q: Will the Wizards take the best talent, or draft the best talent and fit?

A: With the first overall pick, you always draft who you think is the best player in the draft. You can figure out fit later. If the Wizards think AJ Dybantsa is the best player, but fit is an issue, they will still draft him and figure out how to fit the team around him. The same can be said for Peterson. It is ok to draft for it outside the top three, but if you have the first pick, you always take the best player.

Q: Will we see a sign-and-trade with Trae Young to Miami for pick 13?

A: To put it simply, no, you will not. Do not expect the Wizards to trade Trae Young at all, as it seems that Young would like to stay in Washington long term. With all that being said, the team could still make a push for another lottery pick, as it was recently reported by Kevin O'Connor. It won't require a sign-and-trade with Young.

From @KevinOConnor: “The Wizards want another lottery pick.”



I would expect them to target 11-14, with Golden State and OKC being most likely. The top three prospects they would most likely target are Mara, Yaxel, and Morez. — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) June 18, 2026

Q: Is there a way for the Wizards to get back in the first round to draft a big?

A: There is a way, although it may not be how fans want it to happen. If the Wizards are serious about getting another lottery pick, three guys would have to be involved. They are Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Justin Champagnie. One of those players would need to be traded, along with a future first (preferably the 2029 first-round pick). It's most likely that Champagnie would be traded, since this is the highest his value will likely be.

Q: If it was not for injury concerns, would Peterson be the top prospect?

A: If there were no injury concerns, and in a perfect world where injuries are not a thing, Peterson would be the first overall pick. He is arguably the best guard prospect since Derrick Rose in my professional opinion. It is a close race, though, between him, Dybantsa, and Boozer, as all three players have the upside to be a top 10 player in the league.

Q: Who raises the Wizards' ceiling the highest, Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa?

A: Looking at the current build of the team and what the team needs, Dybantsa raises the ceiling the highest. Part of this is due to his ability to draw fouls, something the Wizards struggle to do. Of players that played 20+ games for the Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly averaged the most free throws at 3.2 a game. That is abysmal and hard to win games if that is the highest FTA for a player on the team. AJ knows how to draw fouls and get to the line, which can lead to an extra 10 points and potentially cause a player to foul out, helping the team win an extra 20 games.

Q: What can Wizards fans look forward to if Peterson is the pick?

A: The team can look forward to having a guard prospect that can easily be better than John Wall. That is very high praise, but Peterson has the upside to come in and, in five years, be the best guard in the NBA. He is explosive, has a good shot, sees the floor well, and is slightly better on defense than Dybantsa. No matter what, though, with Peterson or Dybantsa, the Wizards end up getting their future first option in the draft.

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