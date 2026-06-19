Wizards Mock Draft Version 4.0

The NBA draft is just days away, and the Washington Wizards are set to be active. Not only do they have the first overall pick, but reports now say they are interested in trading for another lottery pick. This shows how deep the 2026 draft class is, and the faith that the front office has in these players panning out. With all that being said, here is one of the final mock drafts for the Wizards this year.

First Overall: AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Even though Darryn Peterson canceled his workout with the Utah Jazz, nothing has changed regarding the Wizards. Peterson and his camp are confident he is the first overall pick, but the same is being said from AJ Dybantsa and his camp. There are multiple reasons Dybantsa remains the first overall pick.

The first is his positional size. He can play the 2-4 and may be able to develop the ability to lead an offense as a large one-guard. That kind of size and positional versatility is what the Wizards love. The second is that he fits seamlessly into the lineup. You can place him at the two and start Kyshawn George, or place him at the three and start Tre Johnson. When Anthony Davis eventually gets injured, he can move to the four, allowing both George and Johnson to start.

Overall, Dybantsa is the safest and best pick for the Wizards. Peterson has too many questions, such as his health and whether he would be fine playing two guard, even though he has said he is a point guard. Cameron Boozer is not even a thought, as it is still unclear whether he has worked out for Washington, and there has been no information about him with the Wizards.

Draft Night Trade

Washington Receives: Pick 14

Charlotte Receives: Justin Champagnie, Pick 51, WAS 2029 First Round Pick top-8 Protected.

From @KevinOConnor: “The Wizards want another lottery pick.”



I would expect them to target 11-14, with Golden State and OKC being most likely. The top three prospects they would most likely target are Mara, Yaxel, and Morez. — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) June 18, 2026

As mentioned earlier, the report from Kevin O'Connor says that the Wizards want another lottery pick. The problem is that the majority of teams either won't trade it or have their eyes set on other players and packages. The only two teams that could make the deal are the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets. The Thunder, though, want to package pick 12 and 17 for pick 6 from the Brooklyn Nets. This only leaves the Hornets, who also own pick 18, which makes it possible they would part with their lottery pick.

Pick 14: Hannes Steinbach, Center, Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The reason Hannes Steinbach is the pick is that the assumption is that Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson will already have been drafted by this point. If one of those players is available, though, they are the pick. Still, Steinbach is a great option at 14th overall. He has size, a great offensive mind, is a good rebounder, and slots in immediately as the backup center.

As much as fans may like Tristan Vukcevic, he is still far away from being a reliable playoff player. Steinbach does exactly what Vukcevic does, but is already a better defender and rebounder. He could also become a starter next to Sarr if Davis leaves in free agency or is traded. Off the bench, Steinbach would be able to provide 8/5/1 a game on great efficiency.

Lendeborg, Mara, and Johnson are better options, and should be drafted ahead of Steinbach. It just seems unlikely any of those three will be available at pick 14.

Pick 60: Rafael Castro, Center, George Washington

Rafael Castro slams home the ball in the first half. | Kris Craig/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the final pick in the draft, the Wizards go local and take Rafael Castro. At this point, the final pick does not mean much. If the player pans out, great; if they don't, nothing changes with the team. Castro was great for George Washington, and it makes sense for the team to give the local player a chance. It also means that all the guard prospects are gone, and that Castro is simply the best available.

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