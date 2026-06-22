Wizards NBA Mock Draft Version 5.0

The NBA draft is here, which means this is the final iteration of the mock draft for the Washington Wizards this summer. It has been filled with so many highs and lows. At first, it seemed the team should be prepared for the fifth pick, but then they finally got lucky. Now they have the chance to add a franchise star, while also making moves to get more picks this summer. Here is what we predict the Wizards will do, based on public information and information Wizards on SI has learned.

First Overall: AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) and forward Keba Keita (13) reacts during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Nothing has changed regarding who the Wizards are presumed to take with the first overall pick. There was a short time when it was rumored they were leaning towards taking Darryn Peterson, but now it seems for sure that AJ Dybantsa is the pick. This is not just speculation, but some subtle hints that Dybantsa has been dropping.

Just a few days ago, he took a picture with Washington Mystics rookie Lauren Betts in New York City. Of course, it is just a picture, but there was no reason that Dybantsa had to take a picture with Betts. This led fans to speculate that it is a sign he is going to DC. Then, to celebrate Father's Day, Dybantsa posted a picture of him and his father in front of the White House. Once again, he could have chosen any picture, but specifically posted one of him in DC.

This is all speculation, of course, but Wizards on SI learned from one source that Dybantsa is the pick for the Wizards, which in turn will lead the Utah Jazz to take Peterson. Of course this is one person, and things could change within the next 24 hours. At the moment, though, based on everything we know, the athletic freak from BYU is the selection at first overall.

Will There be a Draft Night Trade

It is really hard to tell at the moment. It has been reported that the Wizards want another lottery pick, but that may be difficult to accomplish. There are a few teams, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets, with multiple picks. The team could instead go after one of their picks outside the lottery, as that may be easier to obtain.

The more plausible route is to acquire a late first or early second. How that happens is unknown, but it probably requires a current rotation piece like Bub Carrington or Justin Champagnie. D'Angelo Russell is on the table since he picked up his option, but with his value at the moment, a first would have to be attached with him. If anything, we predict a trade for pick 17 or 18 from either the Hornets or Thunder for Justin Champagnie, pick 51, and a future second. In this scenario, let's say it is the Thunder, as they only need to bring in one rookie and replenish some depth with a very cheap role player.

17th Overall: Chris Cenac Jr., Forward/Center, Houston

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Chris Cenac the Wizards' first option at 17th overall? More than likely not, as the squad would probably prefer Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, or Hannes Steinbach. It just seems unlikely any of the Michigan players or Steinbach would be available in the 15-20 range. If they are, the team would go with one of them over Cenac.

Still, Cenac is a solid option that can turn into a serviceable backup center. He is a fantastic rebounder, yet does not average the blocks he should at his size and position. He can be a good pick-and-roll option next to Trae Young and Carrington. All he needs to do is develop into a shot blocker. Another option is Jayden Quaintance, but would the team take a risk on his injury concerns?

60th Overall: Quadir Copeland, Guard, North Carolina State

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts after scoring in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the last pick in the draft, it is hard to pinpoint who the pick would be. The Wizards could go more local, go for positional need, or simply take a shot on a player they believe in. At the moment, to hit every positional group in the draft, we have them selecting Quadir Copeland out of North Carolina State.

Copeland is a great facilitator, something that the bench could use for the future. It's worth investing in Copeland for a season to see if he can develop with the Capital City Go-Go, then give him a shot throughout the season and even the next one. His only downside is that he is on the older side; if Copeland is the pick, he would be one of the oldest players on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!