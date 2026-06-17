Ranking the Wizards' Biggest Needs Before the NBA Draft (And How to Fill Them)

The Washington Wizards' secret plan has worked. Over a month after they dramatically beat out the rest of the lottery-bound field for the right to enjoy the 2026 NBA Draft's first overall selection spot, they've kept their mouths shut in refusing to allow a morsel of meaningful intel to escape D.C.'s war room.

The intentional veil of mystery that the Wizards have fed into, let alone the doubt surrounding which specific draft slots they'll still be holding by the night of the main event, continue holding back usually-confident evaluators, but anyone who's followed the team over the course of their rebuild knows where they'd be best scouting. They have nearly as many structural weaknesses as they have strengths, even if a 17-65 record would usually indicate a lack of bright spots.

Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

That's where their asset trove beyond the No. 1 pick is worth accounting for. Some lineup needs would be better solved with second-round picks, while others may require even more outside-the-box creativity.

We can start the Wizards' lengthy archetype wish list from least-pressing, and increase the stakes from there.

Bolstering the Back Court Defense

This is where those tasty Day Two picks will come especially in handy.

The 2026 class, just like all prospect roundups before, are swimming with older collegiate guards who make up for relatively-little star upside with firm role awareness - especially valuable strengths for rising rookies.

The Wizards introduced this fringe team-building strategy last year when they cashed in their second-rounder on Jamir Watkins, a defense-minded bloodhound who combined experience with physicality, and they would benefit from a similar swing next week to aid the prospective guard room.

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) drives past Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

He's a helpful addition to Washington's wing depth, but if the Wizards plan on regularly deploying Trae Young, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington, they'll require all of the reserve stoppers they can get, and preferably ones with a tad more playmaking juice than Watkins.

Emanuel Sharpe would be my dream in filling this need as a big-game weathered point guard. His volume shooting and pass-disruption impressed over a half-decade with Houston, though mock drafts are already growing wise to his upside as a role player in predicting he'll be off the board before the Wizards' picks at Nos. 51 and 60. Ball hawks and steal collectors like Jaden Henley and Milos Uzan can still implant that burst that defensive non-factors like Young may come to appreciate, even if Washington can't yet know who'll still be available by the draft's second evening.

Raising the Roster's Average Age

Over half of the 2025-26 Wizards were hand-picked or evaluated by the front office's development team, leaving very few experienced pros outside of Young, Anthony Davis and decently-traveled 20-somethings like Justin Champagnie and Jaden Hardy.

The draft may not be the best place to scoop up NBA veterans, but with Anthony Gill hitting another round of free agency while another round of prospects joins the squad, it's worth noting just how few players beyond their first contract will be contributing to the 2026-27 Wizards on the court.

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even if the Wizards go all-in on nabbing older rookies with those second round chips, grabbing more longtime freelancers will remain a tough adjustment to make unless the group opts to angle toward recruiting. Either they replace Gill straight-up for another professional, or they trade around before ending up with a different combination of draft picks and more senior pieces who understand how to aid a young locker room.

Older known quantities won't be quite so appealing as whoever's set to headline this month's rookie class, but the Wizards have no more reason to try waiting out the regular season in boosting draft odds. They'll be aiming to compete nightly in a specifically-curated Young-led offense with a surplus of opportunity-worthy prospects to boot, raising the stakes for play-finishing shooters and defenders to slide into higher-leverage roles.

This isn't one of the Wizards' more pressing demands, as younger recent-draftees will get those same chances to fit in wherever necessary, but the hunt for more ready-made winners will be finally worth monitoring this summer considering their numerous enticing avenues to talent acquisition.

Prioritizing Center Insurance

The on-paper Wizards look ready to lock their rims down against anyone, with Davis and Alex Sarr instantly combining for one of the NBA's most dominant double-big combinations. The twin towers will pair youth with experience when they're healthy, switching cleanly out onto perimeter-based assignments while swatting any shots that dare break the paint's seal on their watch.

But that key phrase- "when they're healthy"- has long-dominated narratives surrounding Davis. He's only suited up in 29 games since he was still rostered with the Los Angeles Lakers two teams ago, and the same injuries he sustained as a short-lived Dallas Maverick followed him over to D.C. Sarr, too, was seemingly infected with that same injury bug upon sharing his bench with Davis, sitting for 23 of Washington's final 30 outings of the 2025-26 campaign.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (M) watches from the bench against the Utah Jazz in the first halfat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Just this week, he was diagnosed with a contact-based foot fracture, suddenly losing his offseason of preparatory work in a cruel trade for time spent on operating tables and rehabilitation facilities. With his timeline for return still slightly-hazy, it's getting even clearer that the Wizards need to solve their backup center problem, and fast.

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr underwent surgery to repair a fractured right foot on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Sarr sustained the injury on a contact play during an offseason workout late last week. He is expected to be healthy for the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/fxXr7iHUUL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

Tristan Vukcevic can expect a return for his fourth season, having just signed his first multi-year contract over last season's final stretch, but his disproportionate interest in shooting over defense certainly won't help his push into the Wizards' trusted nightly rotation. Julian Reese, too, remains a long way from taking any minutes left over by Davis and Sarr, as the former two-way-bound rookie still has to come to another agreement before seriously considering any more Wizards basketball.

Should the team opt for one more swing at a prized collegiate front court option, one with more to his game than the hustling Reese, those second round picks could serve as just the ticket for the rim-running big the defense needs to fill the injury-plagued gaps. Think Felix Okpara, Rafael Castro or Ugonna Onyenso, low-maintenance five-men to do specific jobs while exploring room to grow.

Adding the Young Corps' Leading Scorer

Finally, we arrive at the Wizards' primary goal of draft season. The first pick is meant to provide needy teams with the best difference-makers that the NCAA season and overseas hoops had to offer, and luckily for Washington, this class is armed with numerous potential future stars looking to reinforce D.C.'s local basketball scene.

AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson are the kind of players that you can't locate outside of a premium draft slot. Their shared brand of versatile playmaking and self-creation is what the Wizards spent years dreaming about while falling in previous lottery orders, leaving fans with few wrong answers while waiting for Washington to provide any semblance of a rumor regarding their preferences among that top-most tier.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Wizards have made the most of their prior draft picks, repeatedly selecting intriguing, if not mildly-dependent supplementary pieces in setting the stage for the star draftee to come. Now, they finally have the chance to add that final winning attraction to push them over the edge at the perfect time.

As much as Young and Davis may come to provide in embracing their new homes, they aren't long-term building blocks who fit in alongside the rest of the rebuilt foundation like the incoming No. 1 pick is propped up to be, whoever he is.

The most pivotal moment of the Wizards' redirection came down to last month's lottery announcement, and now that things have gone well for Washington's operation for what feels like the first time in a long time, all eyes are on how they'll land the plane in choosing their centerpiece of the next decade.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!