Wizards Top Three Free Agents for Each Position

Free agency is about to kick off, and the Washington Wizards have the cap space to make a good addition. They also have the option to add more free agents, as trades could open a roster spot. Still, they have one roster spot open that needs to be filled, but who gets it? Well, there are options at every group, but let's take a look at the top three players the Wizards can target at each position.

Guards: Marcus Smart, Russell Westbrook, Luke Kennard.

Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The guard pool is very depleted this offseason. All the top options are either off the market or simply too expensive. The team already signed Trae Young, so now the goal is to have a backup in case of injuries or if Bub Carrington cannot succeed in his new backup role. Marcus Smart should be the top choice, as he brings so much-needed defense, yet it seems he will go to Houston. Westbrook would be interesting for his veteran leadership and ability to lead a bench unit on offense. There are also reports that Washington is interested in signing the triple-double king. Finally, Luke Kennard is a great shooter, but that may not be what Washington really needs at the moment.

Forwards: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Kenrich Williams.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The forwards definitely have more depth and better options for the Wizards. LeBron James may come as a shock, but reports indicate he is willing to take a big pay cut. Golden State is the frontrunner for him, but maybe he wants to do what Michael Jordan could not do and win a championship for Washington in his final season. They also have the MLE to offer him. Rui Hachimura had a resurgence season with the Los Angeles Lakers, so now may be the time to bring him back. Off the bench, he would provide some much-needed size and rebounding. Then you have Kenrich Williams, who is still a good veteran to have, but is not really your first choice since he is a bit undersized.

Centers: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Marvin Bagley III, Andre Drummond.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the position Washington needs to focus on, as if one player goes down, their center depth is dreadful. Sandro Mamukelashvili should be the first choice, as he will be a good budget option yet provide some great depth off the bench. Marvin Bagley also makes sense, as he is already familiar with Washington and could easily bolster the second-unit defense. Then you have the veteran Andre Drummond, who can rebound and is a decent defender, but would he be willing to sign with the Wizards?

Final Thoughts

Obviously, there are many better options in free agency, like Jalen Duren or Walker Kessler. When it comes to signings, though, we have to be realistic. The Wizards do not have the cap space to sign many of these big names, and most are restricted free agents. Their best options are for veterans on cheap one- or two-year deals that can help them learn how to win.

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