Warriors Interested in Trading for Wizards Big Man

The offseason is always going to be filled with crazy rumors and ideas. It is often hard to sift through what is a real topic and what is made up by online aggregators. The most recent is Kevin O'Connor's report that the Golden State Warriors are interested in trading for Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis.

Davis' Wizards Tenure May Already Be Over

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) talks with forward Leaky Black (14) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The idea is not too far-fetched, and it definitely has some leeway. Davis to Golden State makes a ton of sense for the Warriors and could also make sense for the Wizards. It really just depends on what the front office can receive in return. That is the only problem with a potential trade, as Golden State has little to offer.

No matter what, a trade between the two clubs would have to include Jimmy Butler for financial reasons. Although this is not a move that signals they are a winner now, the Wizards are not yet ready to be a contender. This upcoming season should be about learning how to win, then coming into the following season and dominating their conference.

Butler is injured and will most likely not play until the 2027 calendar year. Trading for Butler to play, though, is not why you make the deal. You make that trade to free up nearly $60 million in cap space for the 2027 offseason. Davis could free up the same amount, but he has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, which he would likely pick up. This cap space could be used to sign players who can contribute to playoff basketball, making it easier to free up cap space for the class of 2024 contract extensions.

Jan 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) waits for play to resume against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The deal would also need to include the Warriors sending over draft picks since Butler has a torn ACL. They do not need to be unprotected picks; rather, pick swaps would suffice. A pick swap in 2027 would be ideal, basically, to see how much faith the Warriors have in their squad. The new flattened odds would also increase the Wizards' chances at another top draft pick if the Warriors landed in the Play-In. The other pick could be another swap in any of the drafts from 2031 to 2033. Those picks are so far away that there's no telling who will be better in those years.

How Likely Is This Trade

In all honesty, there is less than a 10 percent chance this happens. The Warriors probably don't want to offer up two draft picks for Davis, and the Wizards probably want to see how Davis does first. Maybe he increases his trade value, or he is willing to take a team-friendly deal. It will just take a good amount of compromise that neither club would be willing to do.

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