Five Wizards Winners Who'll Benefit from Trae Young Endorsement

ESPN's Shams Charania announced earlier this afternoon that the Washington Wizards and star point guard Trae Young have agreed on a four-year, $212 million extension, a contract that's didn't require any dust-clearing before producing an entire spectrum's worth of reactions.

BREAKING: Trae Young intends to sign a four-year, approximately $212 million deal to stay with the Washington Wizards, with a player option in Year 4, sources tell ESPN. The four-time NBA All-Star declined his $49M player option for a long-term commitment ahead of free agency. pic.twitter.com/BAGANqomo0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

Among the most popular jolt reactions to the news has been fans both within and well outside of D.C. blurting "Wow, that's a lot of money," and they wouldn't be wrong in that analysis. This is more annual income than most had pegged Young attracting at this relatively-low point in his career, and his rising presence on annual cap sheets is sure to continue dominating as Washington attempts to retain his many budding locker room-mates over the coming seasons.

For as many questions as he inadvertently creates for financial experts and those understandably worried about how he'll gel with Washington's prospect-driven timeline, his presence as a slasher, shooter and playmaker will still make many of his teammates' lives easier in the short term. Here are just a few of the Wizards who'll most directly benefit from a season of fully-healthy Young ball:

Bilal Coulibaly's On- and Off-Court Boost

Arguably no presently-rostered Wizard could realistically enjoy more of a step-up in production alongside the ball-handling Young than Coulibaly, a young athlete in desperate need for structure.

Oct 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

He played some of his strongest, most consistently-assertive basketball late last season when left alone alongside benchwarmers, but he'll be almost-certainly relegated to Washington's bench next year when the previously-injured members of the front court have managed their respective returns.

As tough as such a situation would be for a shot-happy back court reserve struggling to escape Young's shadow, Coulibaly plays just the role that's been known to flourish off of the ball in Young-centered schemes. He can be a quick-twitch above-the-rim threat and cutter when he senses an entry pass worth slamming, and he's a helpful defender capable of covering up Young's size and lapses on Coulibaly's stronger end of the floor.

Additionally, he's next up to bat in Washington-related extension talks. And after seeing Wizards' management as willing as they were to crack open the checkbook for the recently-acquired All-Star at the nadir of his public perception, his agents have to be dreaming big about how to cash in on a potential spending spree.

Anthony Davis Gains Some Company

The Wizards' even more accomplished, even less-available household name saw some of his own extension chances dwindle with Young's unprecedented absorption of the Wizards' future cap sheets, but he'll have a similarly-talented veteran friend to work alongside in the short term.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) talks with Bub Carrington during a time out in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ever since he made the trip to Washington, Davis has been all about ensuring that the franchise is meeting his personal goals in working toward contention, and the Wizards' call to spend on a win-now piece like Young has to feel validating for the former champion.

The squad made the kind of move that's usually seen out of traditionally-serious operations more concerned with grinding out nightly wins over the course of a long regular season, and AD certainly won't say no to the statistical boost that the lob-throwing guard poses. He, too, likes himself a ball-moving perimeter threat, and some two-man dominance would provide a timely aid to Davis' goal to remind the league that he's still a foundational star.

Brian Keefe's Raising Stakes

The Wizards have lacked in sufficient playmaking help and Young's specific brand of multi-level scoring all throughout the head coach's two and a half-year stint at the head of Washington's table, glaring needs that necessitated the trade that originally brought the guard over from Atlanta.

But now, for the first time all rebuild, the regular dosage of wins that Davis is preparing for will clearly take precedent ahead of their boosting their draft capital supply. Coach Keefe has a lot of lineup decisions to make between the various wings and big men worth starting, but one thing is for certain; he has his starting point guard through the rest of the decade, a constant who'll make the rest of his scheming easier to plan from this point on.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

And as if we needed any more indicators, Young's voluptuous contract gives Keefe more chances to strut his stuff as a winning coach. He's regularly name-dropped among the game's least-impressive coaches, having accumulated a mere 43 wins over 200+ games overseen, and an offensive generator like Young could make for just the springboard he needs to prove himself worthy of an extension of his own.

John Wall's Ongoing Draft Pitch

This is a two-parter, with the Wizards' point guard of the past having spent all of the pre-draft media cycle providing his thoughts on how his old team should build toward the future.

He's been at the forefront of Washington's push back into relevance, having personally overseen the Wizards' big lottery win himself as the squad's chosen representative last month, and he's remained adamant about how the Wizards should approach tomorrow's NBA Draft luxury.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Even as the rest of the NBA world braces for AJ Dybantsa as the odds-on favorite to seize the No. 1 pick, Wall remains locked into his Darryn Peterson stock, still holding on strong to his claim that the former Kansas Jayhawk can bloom into the draft class' best player. And just like he correctly called that Young would bag his contract an hour before it was announced, Wall's keeping consistent on how the move benefits Peterson's chance to overtake Dybantsa as the last-second draft headliner.

"They need to know what [Young's] doing before the draft," Wall said this afternoon on the Road Trippin' Show. "But that's the reason he jumped the gun and said 'I want to go to D.C.' Because he knew he can get that deal while barely playing."

John Wall says if the Wizards extend Trae Young, they should draft Darryn Peterson👀



Perk: “They’re going to sign Trae Young”



Wall: “Yeah that news might break today because they need to know before the draft”



(via @RoadTrippinShow, h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/inqZ6GncYO — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) June 22, 2026

Similarly to how Wall wants his personal preference to represent the Wizards of the future, Peterson wants to be a Wizard. He wasn't as persistent as the more charismatic Dybantsa in making the case for himself over a month's worth of podcast appearances, but his decision to cross off all non-Wizards formal meetings was an intentional one. He'd help Washington's young corps greatly as an effortless scorer, someone who can get natural buckets with and without the ball as a combo guard.

One signing on its own shouldn't dictate the best pick in a loaded draft class, though Wall wouldn't be off-base in predicting that any decision Washington makes is likely decided upon with other plans already in motion. As secretive as the Wizards have been, they could have known who they're taking for weeks without us knowing, and their commitment to Young breathes fresh life into Peterson's fading No. 1 case.

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