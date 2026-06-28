Wizards GM Voices Excitement over Second Round C's Fit

The Washington Wizards walked into this month's NBA Draft with one of the most intriguing big man rotations in the league, combining indisputable upside with fit and availability questions that can't be answered for months.

Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr make for one of the most lethal defensive frontcourt tandems in the game, but they're as brittle as they are talented, necessitating the need for second-stringers to remain prepared to fill their more-proven shoes. The Wizards' front office saw this gaping hole, one that can't realistically be filled alone by the likes of Tristan Vukcevic and Julian Reese, and sent their scouts to address the reserve center shortage.

They landed on Felix Okpara at No. 46, trading each of Washington's later second round assets in exchange for the 6'11 Tennessee center originally selected by the Orlando Magic. With any luck, the four-year collegiate role player will translate as a rim-running lob-catcher and paint protector to spell some of the team's deep-rotational backup minutes, and he already sounds excited about how much easier a natural-born entry passer like Trae Young will make his effort to conform to the Wizards' needs.

“I love catching lobs, I like dunking the ball," he told Wizards On SI in his first appearance before members of Wizards media this past week. "I think the first ever lob I’m gonna catch, you might see a big smile on my face.”

"Mine, too," team General Manager Will Dawkins added.

I asked Wizards second rounder Felix Okpara how he envisions working/w Trae Young, and he sounded pumped.



“I love catching lobs, I like dunking the ball… I think the first ever lob I’m gonna catch, you might see a big smile on my face.”



“Mine, too,” Will Dawkins added. pic.twitter.com/jg54amPyxI — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) June 26, 2026

Okpara's Archetype and his Timely Arrival

Normally, a relatively-low-ceiling player like Okpara wouldn't be on Washington's radar, at least according to what we could have gauged about their draft preferences entering these last couple of months. He does plenty of the little things asked of mobile centers, running the floor with ease and putting his hands up on both ends of the court, but he didn't seem to "wow" many evaluators with any specific skills.

Granted, 46th overall is uncharted territory for these Wizards executives. In just their third second round snag over four drafts of team control, Okpara rang in as the first-ever instance in which they made a selection in the back half of the draft's second evening, winning Washington over with his athleticism and size as an interior deckhand.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) reacts in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

But even beyond his obvious attraction as someone to help salvage the roster's lack of sturdy defensive deterrents, Dawkins spoke further on the itches that Okpara helps scratch from his team-building perspective. He's repeatedly spoken on his desire for accumulating high-character talents to mold, and sees Okpara as no different from big-name prospects he's scooped up in the past.

"We have specific Wizards traits that we look for off the court -- the humility piece, the togetherness, the teamwork, the work ethic, the passion -- that's the kind of culture we're trying to drive. He checks all those boxes, as well as AJ [Dybantsa]" he said on Friday.

Another soundbite from Will Dawkins, this one from his Friday appearance alongside Felix Okpara. I asked him how his draft preferences alter to conform to Day Two prospects available to him, and he gave some intel on the “Wizards traits” his scouts look for on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/dQI9g7q2Py — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) June 28, 2026

"And then we have the 94" by 50". That's specific things that we want our team to look like, we want to double down on, and of course he checks a lot of boxes on those in terms of positional size, versatility, length, athleticism, motor, toughness...we're happy to have him, and we think he fits in pretty well."

Dawkins also mentioned "continuity" at length in his response, stressing the same patient approach that he's utilized in the buildup of Wizards' prospects past. Players like Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly were treated to the same long-term approach in their respective multi-year roads to improved big-league minutes, and Okpara should be entitled to the same long-term plan.

The only wrinkle in the young center's growth strategy is the team context he'll have to fit into.

Dawkins has similarly gone on record reiterating that the "teardown phase" of Washington's rebuild is over, and that fans should buckle in for the next step of improved nightly results. The GM has the pieces to do it, now combining the first overall pick in Dybantsa with that bed of already-enticing pieces, as well as veterans in Davis and Young to guide those who've only ever known the renovation era.

Okpara will likely start the season on a two-way contract, just as previous second-rounders Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins endured before they each proved themselves worthy of full deals at the next level. But given the fall-off between the starting bigs and rest of the bench, his path to tasting high-impact minutes doesn't have to be a long one should he continue demonstrating the skills that got him here.

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