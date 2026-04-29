Three Inspiring Candidates to Represent the Wizards at Draft Lottery

The Washington Wizards have done all that they can in submitting themselves before the basketball gods, at least on a technical level. They went out there and prioritized long-term development like no other, collecting a league-high 65 losses over the 2025-26 schedule and earning a guarantee at a top-five pick the hard way. Now, it's up to pure luck to see where they'll fall in the drawing order.

It's a near-identical spot to the situation the franchise was preparing for exactly a year ago, but they'd be best off avoiding any parallels to that tragic chain of events.

Bub Carrington had his fingerprints all over the catastrophe, even if there isn't a thing he'd likely do differently to influence the chain of events. His season-ending game-winner was just enough to knock the Wizards from that year's worst record and open the door for the team to fall to No. 6, which they did with the guard in attendance as the Wizards' ill-fated lottery representative last summer.

BUB CARRINGTON GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/YF7FwmIZAY — Underdog (@Underdog) April 13, 2025

Now, with May 10th's live lottery reveal looming ever-closer, the Wizards have to figure out how they'll spiritually rebound in anticipation. It's clear that Carrington can't return after his involvement with Washington's last misfortunate collapse, leaving a few enticing candidates to undergo a review from the fan base and organization while everyone argues over who'll slip into his vacant seat.

1. Trae Young

This is the least creative idea of the presented bunch, even if he does invite a much-needed energy to the Wizards' presence.

Young's been branded as one of the faces of the next era of Wizards basketball since his midseason trade, given his experience as an All-Star who isn't accustomed to the consistent losing that's peppered the rebuild he walked into. Unlike Carrington, who's known nothing but tanking since stepped into the bigs, Young represents a more serious operation to get excited about for the future.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) after a base against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He, along with fellow D.C. acquisition Anthony Davis, doesn't expect to be making such routine trips to the lottery process, and he's already vocally committed to the Wizards' future more than the Hall of Fame big. Young wants to redefine his legacy with his fresh start, and a positive lottery result provides just the springboard that all involved parties can leverage into commencing the next phase of the rebuild on their own terms.

2. Tracy Hooks Riley

Most teams send franchise faces, like Young, or prized, familiar members of their front office to stand in place of the group they're representing during the live order rollout.

Last week, though, the Brooklyn Nets took an alternative, crowd-pleasing route to locating the right vibe for their big night, with majority owner Joe Tsai announcing that Mr. Whammy, their 90-year-old super fan, would stand in for the similarly-needy prospect hunters.

See you in Chicago on May 10th pic.twitter.com/LzU1JX37QP — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) April 28, 2026

That unveiling functioned as a starter pistol for anyone else willing to go the unconventional route, but the Wizards lack in famous courtside regulars of their own to match Brooklyn with.

What they do have, though, are moms. The Wizards' expansive young corps are full of supportive parents who know how to spread word about their ascending kids through the wonders of the internet, and Will Riley's mother is as ever-present as any of them in Wizards-centric online spaces.

This isn't my own idea, as Ms. Riley herself has been openly engaging on X with fan-based momentum to take Carrington's place in Chicago, and there's a reason why she's gaining traction. Very little national positivity has followed the Wizards' long rebuild, and she's been mighty helpful in raising awareness about how her son, an All-Rookie-caliber wing who convincingly son over Washingtonians over a strong rookie year, is worth investing in.

This is a long shot and even more unprecedented than a LeaguePass regular like Mr. Whammy, and most of her embrace has simply been in good fun. But she, like Young, invites the optimistic energy that Riley's Wizards have recently begun emitting.

3. John Wall

This is the pick who'd most excite Wizards fans desperate for a break.

As if it isn't enough to see Wall do anything Wizards-related, a matrimony between team and former star that already elicits excitement any time they pair up, he represents the last time Washington hit the jackpot in this process. He went first overall in the 2010, and Washington's yet to make it back to that point ever since despite several bids at recreating that singular stroke of good luck and the fun era of Washington basketball that Wall oversaw through that decade.

May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) gestures on the court against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 92-91, and tied the series at 3-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Since 2010's draft night, Wall's gone on to earn five All-Star selections, undergo several career-altering injuries, get passed around the league in his early-30s and ultimately retire after just 11 seasons. Nine of those 11 campaigns were spent in D.C., making him arguably the most fitting ambassador for his former squad to welcome a new frontman for what's ahead.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!