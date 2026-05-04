Wizards Fans Should Remain Wary of Draft Lottery Odds

Development stories, draft-centric campaigns of regular season NBA ball, a mere 17 wins to 65 losses over the last six months. They've all led up to the 2026 NBA Draft lottery on Mother's Day, where the Washington Wizards will learn how their prior steps have influenced their fate and how easily they'll get to pivot into the next step of the franchise's build.

That season-low record clinched a guarantee that the Wizards' pick can fall no lower than the fifth selection spot, but that's not to say that they can expect any outsized odds of controlling the board. Outlasting the 13 other lottery participants won't be as easy as it once was, and as the last few season shown, it may do fans good to understand the likelihood that yet another recent Play-In Tournament participant could jump the rest of the pack this weekend.

Breaking Down the Likelihood of Each Possible Wizards Outcome

Now, league commissioner Adam Silver hasn't yet meddled enough to further cheapen the Wizards' bid at the No. 1 spot, presently giving them a 14% chance at hearing their name called last over the weekend's ceremony. Not great, but also enough to place the Wizards among the technical favorites alongside fellow bottom-feeders in the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets,

Then, from picks two through four, Washington's odds diminish only slightly in sliding all the way down to 12% at No. 4. Generally, each outcome follows the same proportional likelihood until we get to the fifth slot, where the Wizards have an outsized 47.9% chance at ending up.

This may seem extreme and cruel, but this is Silver's way of leaving room for lucky lurkers to skip the line in the event of a freak ping pong ball draw. After all, no one had the Dallas Mavericks winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes last year, nor were the Atlanta Hawks on anyone's radar during the equivalent 2024 cycle.

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks poses with Mark Tatum NBA Deputy Commissioner after winning the the first pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Most Wizards fans learned about the backloaded nature of lottery protections just last year, when their top-six guarantee manifested in a worst-case scenario sixth pick. Tre Johnson was a fine rookie who broadcast real star upside with a near-limitless jumpshot, but the majority of Washingtonians would be lying if they claimed anything besides frustration at the lost opportunity of nabbing a Rookie of the Year finalist.

Hope is encouraged in a situation where the Wizards have a shot to draft a transcendent prospect in a loaded class, especially considering the corps of supplementary young players ready to aid a prospective playoff push and revitalization to D.C. hoops.

With that being said, everyone who missed the playoffs is gunning for the same thing, yet no one team has anything left to do in regards to influencing what's next. The Wizards have spent the last six months losing in their chase that final centerpiece contributor while making their case for needing a headliner more than anyone, and now stand within a week away from scouting season as the draft looms on the horizon. With good fortune, the suspense won't kill any already-scarred local residents.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!