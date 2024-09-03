Expectations For Alex Sarr In Year One
At 7-feet tall, 205 pounds and just 19 years of age, Alex Sarr is a very intriguing prospects because of his raw athleticism, range and potential defensive prowess. Still, expectations for him must be tempered in year one because of Washington's plan of attack.
Sarr averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in the NBL last season, which is decent but definitely not dominant. In the NBA, competition is going to be tougher, bigger and more experienced. That likely means that Sarr's numbers are going to be pretty pedestrian this season. Throw in the fact that Washington currently has Jonas Valanciunas on the roster and opportunities for Sarr could be a little limited.
Because of his size, youth and athleticism, Sarr's defensive upside is tremendous but most expect him to struggle a bit as he gets used to the pace and skill of the NBA. He's also got some range, but only shot 27.6% from three-point land last year in the NBL. There is a ton of potential in him when it comes to what he can do as a rim protector and as a stretch big, but it's going to take some time.
The Wizards have a very young roster and are definitely focusing on developing those youngsters, Sarr and fellow first-round pick Bub Carrington the most. That is priority No. 1 right now, which means that wins are actualy going to be more of a consolation prize With Valanciunas on the roster, Sarr is likely to come off the bench initially, limiting his opportunities for considerable impact. That means it might look like he's off to a slow start, when really he's coming along according to the plan.
There are plenty of people who see Sarr as a future star, while others think he's too far away from ever being a major player in the NBA. However he develops, it starts this year but will take time. If he's a future All-Star, we won't be able to tell in year one. Wizards fans need to remember that, stay patient and watch for little signs of improvement and impact as he gets acclimated to the league.