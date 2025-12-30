Wizards Guard Making Rookie of the Year Case

With the Washington Wizards in the midst of their hottest stretch of the season, multiple young players have begun to emerge as future stars. Guys like Bub Carrington, who started the year slow, have found their groove in recent weeks — while Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr have maintained their stellar play throughout the course of the year.

Arguably the most impressive emergence on the Wizards belongs to rookie guard Tre Johnson. Washington selected the 19-year-old with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft, expecting him to bring a scoring spark and consistent shooting presence they could build around.

Dec 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Johnson saw some early ups and downs, mostly related to injury and inconsistent playing time, but in recent weeks he has looked every bit like the player the Wizards expected him to be.

Over his last six games, Johnson has posted averages of 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game — shooting 53.1% from the field, 42.4% from three, and 100% from the free-throw line. He is also fresh off the best performance of his young career, scoring a career-high 24 points on 96.5% true shooting.

Tre Johnson today vs the Suns..



24 PTS (9/12 FG, 5/5 3PT, 1/1 FT)

1 REB

2 AST

1 STL



When the Wizards start giving him 30 MIN a night, We’re gonna see an easy 20 PPG..



Future 25+ PPG scorer ! pic.twitter.com/7ChH0yt8De — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) December 30, 2025

Johnson has been aggressive and assertive in finding his groove within the Wizards’ offense, constantly hunting his shots and looking for the ball. Washington has needed players to step up as offensive threats amid their seemingly constant flow of injuries, and Johnson has provided that crutch at times.

He will still have to level his game up if he wishes to truly compete for Rookie of the Year, considering the level of play that players like Cooper Flagg and Kon Knuppel have sustained thus far. It also doesn’t help that Johnson spent the first portion of the season battling the Wizards’ coaching staff for opportunities within the offense — something he has only recently been afforded.

Despite all that working against him, Johnson is still far from tapped out in the race. Injuries can begin to flare up for rookies as the treacherous stretch of their first NBA regular season starts to weigh on them, creating opportunities for others to make their names known.

Tre Johnson’s last five games:



24 PTS | 9-12 FG | 5-5 3PT

14 PTS | 5-11 FG | 4 AST

12 PTS | 4-8 FG | 3 AST

12 PTS | 5-12 FG | 2 AST

19 PTS | 6-10 FG | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/epASKRsm7J — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 30, 2025

Along with that, Johnson will likely have the luxury of increased opportunity down the stretch, as Washington is expected to enter the trade deadline as sellers. A lot will have to fall into place for Johnson to truly have a chance at competing for the award, but that’s not to say he doesn’t have an opportunity to force his name into the conversation.

