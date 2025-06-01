Finals-Bound Pacers can Keep Wild Wizards Streak Alive
Every single NBA Finals showdown in league history has featured a player who was a New York Knick at some point in their career. The trend was first identified in 2019, and it's continued into the 2025 Finals. Former Knick-turned Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin represents one of the NBA's longest obscure streaks, as he and his team attempt to fend off the Oklahoma City Thunder for the championship.
The longevity of such a record has overshadowed another brewing pattern, one that involves the Washington Wizards. At least one former Wizard has found themselves on the winning side of the title through eight straight seasons, with Indiana's Thomas Bryant and Quenton Jackson representing the chance to extend it to nine straight years.
Bryant himself has helped contribute to the growing streak before, winning the 2023 championship alongside the Denver Nuggets and several fellow former Wizards in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green and Ish Smith.
He and Jackson (on a two-way contract) aren't as favored to win as Bryant and friends were two seasons ago, as they're two little-used bigs on the underdog Pacers. As impressive at it is to have lost just four games in tearing through the Eastern Conference, the rabid dog Thunder and their all-consuming defense are a different beast.
Bryant, for his part, is coming off of a big Game 5 to close out the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, emerging from the Indiana bench after previous spot use to snipe a trio of 3-pointers in a decisive 125-108 win. With any luck, which his Pacers may need, he and Jackson could make it nine straight years of Washington alumnus ending the season on top.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!