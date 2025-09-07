Former Wizards Center Enters Basketball Hall of Fame
One of the NBA's greatest big men to ever play the game was one of the many honorees this past weekend to be honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Dwight Howard may have only played with the Washington Wizards for nine games during the 2018-2019 season, but he still produced near his double-double standards with 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds a game in that stretch.
Howard played for three other NBA teams in the Southeast Division before joining the Wizards, including his original team, the Orlando Magic. He enjoyed eight seasons with the Magic, which included the 2009 Finals against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
Howard shared at the ceremony on Saturday many thanks and his gratitude towards his mother and father. "You believed in me as much as I did, but you wanted me to commit to it," Howard said. "I wrote down my goals and placed it above my bed along with my cross, and you helped me achieve those goals, day after day."
During his speech, Howard even states "Pops, mom your son is in the Hall of Fame." The eight-time NBA All-Star was both happy and proud of his professional basketball career.
In his first of three stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard joined fellow inductee Kobe Bryant for the 2012-13' NBA season. Not only did he start in all 76 games that he played in, he led the league in rebounding with 12.4 boards a game.
The former Lakers center posted 17 points and nearly 11 rebounds a game during the 2013 NBA Western Conference Playoffs. Unfortunately, the Lakers were ousted that year in the first round, 3-1.
Next came a few seasons with the Houston Rockets where one of his inspirations, Dikembe Mutombo had played and wrapped up his NBA playing career. "You motivated me to challenge every shot," Howard said regarding the late Mutombo, who earned a reputation in the league as a prolific shot blocker.
After a pair of one-year stints with two other Southeast Division teams, the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets, Howard joined the Washington Wizards. It was also the last season that John Wall, the legendary and recently retired point guard, played in Washington.
It was the fewest number of games he ever played for one time. Yet, it was the only the second time in his career that he made more than 60% of his free throws.
Howard was joined by other basketball greats and 2008 US National Team (The Redeem Team) member Carmelo Anthony. WNBA legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and former Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles were present, too, as they were inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, as well.
The 39-year-old's last game in the NBA was three years ago. Howard leaves behind an incredibly gift scorer, rebounder, shot blocker, and teammate.
The Wizards would have benefited from having him on the team for more than just one season. Howard is both an NBA champion and Slam Dunk Contest winner, as well. He will not be forgotten amongst fans and the basketball world.
