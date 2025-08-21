Ranking John Wall’s Best Seasons With Wizards
Some may say they broke the mold after they made former Washington Wizards guard John Wall. Straight from the University of Kentucky, the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft made headlines and highlight reels from the start. He announced his retirement from the NBA this week.
Wall became a household name after just a few seasons with the Washington Wizards. After eight seasons with his original team, he continued playing for a few more years in the Western Conference. Before that, the five-time All-Star made the Wizards one of the more exciting teams in the Southeast Division.
As Wall got older and injuries seemed to have piled up, his numbers went down since the peak of his career. Luckily for Wizards' fans, they got to see the best of his years playing for Washington.
Here are the three best seasons of Wall's career in a Wizards' uniform.
Wizards' 2013-14 NBA Season
In the 2013-14 NBA season, Wall not only played and started all 82 games, but he also posted a career-best 80.5% from the free-throw line.
The former Kentucky Wildcat star recorded 20 double-doubles, Wall's most in any season. That's for more than the year before.
The Wizards' point guard struggled early on with his shot in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Half way through the opening round, Wall emerged.
Down 3-1 in the series, Wall scored 27 points to help the Wizards stave off elimination. Washington beat Indiana on the road 102-79. The eventually lost Game 6, unfortunately, to end the Wizards' season.
Wizards' 2015-16 NBA Season
While the year before this one was great for John Wall, this one was even better. For the second season in a row, not only did the point guard average a double double, but he also scored increased his scoring and assists averages per game.
Despite the Wizards not making the playoffs, Wall ended that season with 13 double doubles in Washington's last 15 games.
That includes a game in March against the Atlanta Hawks in which Wall scored 27 points, dished out 14 assists. He also had a triple-double two games before that. In fact, in addition to it being his second of the season, both happened when Wall played the Philadelphia 76ers.
This all only set up the Wizards' star for greater the next season of his in Washington.
Wizards' 2016-17 NBA Season
During the 2016-17 NBA season, Wall shot his best from the floor. His 45.1% average was impressive. However, what was more impressive was that he also had career bests in assists, steals, and points per game that same season.
Wall's stat line in those 79 games was 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, 2.0 steals a game. The Wizards needed top performances like this in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics.
Washington's star player averaged just over 25 points and 10 assists per game in that series. Sadly, it would be one of the last postseason appearances for Wall as the Wizards lost in the first round in the 2018 NBA Playoffs.
Current young players on the Wizards like Bud Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly can draw inspiration from Wall and his heroics playing for Washington. After an 11-year career, eight with the Wizards, Wall left his mark on the league.
