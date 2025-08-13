Former Wizards Forward Joins Suns Coaching Staff
At 6'10'', one of the former Washington Wizards' forwards retired last July. Fifteen months later, Mike Muscala joins the sideline for a Western Conference team's new coaching regime.
Despite only playing 24 games for the Wizards during the 2023-24 NBA season, Muscala came to Washington in a three-team trade with the internationally talented forward, Danilo Gallinari. Both players were then traded to the Detroit Pistons shortly after.
Muscala averaged 14 minutes and four points a game in his brief stint in Washington. The Bucknell graduate left the NBA as a player following his second stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 34-year-old retiree is not the first former Wizards player to trade their playbook in for a clipboard. Washington Bullets legend Wes Unseld and his son, Wes Unseld, Jr., fall into this category, too. Eddie Jordan, Scott Brooks, and Doug Collins also went to the sidelines when their playing careers were done.
What impact could this have on the Washington Wizards going forward?
While the full 2025-26 NBA schedule hasn't been released yet, the Wizards and Suns will face each other twice this season, as usual. As the two teams play in opposite conferences, Muscala is coaching for Phoenix under their new coach, Jordan Otto.
The impact on Muscala's new job doesn't affect how many wins or losses Washington. However, his signing to join the Suns coaching staff could shift a detail regarding the 2026 NBA Draft.
This stipulation stems from the trade involving Bradley Beal who contained a no-trade clause in his contract at the time. He is no longer with the Suns as Phoenix bought him out. Beal recently signed a new deal to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Though it is ten months away, Washington holds the right to swap picks in the first round with Phoenix. This detail could play a significant role in both teams' futures.
While the Wizards will be focused on their season, they might as well monitor the Suns' season, too. Washington may not want to be too supportive of Muscala's new role. Should Phoenix do better than them, the pick swap no longer looks as enticing.
