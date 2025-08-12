Former Wizards Forward Finally Wins Finals MVP

Danilo Gallinari won the Puerto Rico League Championship & Finals MVP with his team, Vaqueros de Bayamon, at 37 years old! 🏆



Gallinari: 26.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.0 APG,



It’s Gallinari’s first pro championship & he accomplished it with teammates & former NBA players JaVale McGee,… pic.twitter.com/9wzXdcvB15