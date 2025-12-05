Should Wizards Look Into Adding Chris Paul?

The NBA's open market may soon include one of the league's most decorated active players in a turn of events that no one saw coming. The Los Angeles Clippers are planning to part ways with Chris Paul, their premier franchise legend, and there are sure to be a number of teams who could benefit from at least looking into integrating the Hall of Fame point guard.

He was the model table-setter in his day, and still retains his unparalleled vision and approach to basketball in rapidly approaching his 41st birthday. But peace is prohibited for a snake-bitten player like Paul, who learned with the rest of us that his second stint with the team he once put on the map would be cut short just a quarter of the way into his retirement tour.

He's proven to be far from the MVP candidate he once was, and can't even handle the minute load to match up with the high-end star that he looked like in the few years before tropping into his 21st NBA season. He can, however, offer his less-tangible assets like his mentorship and mind for the game, which could really mean something to a team like the Washington Wizards.

How Could the Point God Impact the Wizards?

Now, he's still yet to have made a public comment on whether he intends on finishing out his final season or where that might be if not in Los Angeles, so anyone guessing his next move is purely working off of speculation. He's yet to ever suit up for the Wizards, let alone log a minute on an eastern squad, but he'd make for an intriguing addition when the Clippers determine if they'd rather trade or waive him.

That's not to say he's never been affiliated with the Wizards, though, as Washington once spent several days with the rights to Paul. He was traded cross-conference from the Phoenix Suns as a part of the Bradley Beal trade, but was flipped to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole within that week.

Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wizards' distinctly young rebuilding timeline couldn't be any more different than where Paul stands on his own basketball journey, but that's where he can most influence the prospects. They have a lot to learn from someone capable of splitting his time between organizing Washington's sloppy offense and offering his unique form of guidance to the young band of scorers and playmakers.

It matters that the Wizards' other key veterans, CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, still have hope of playing meaningful ball elsewhere. They're chiefly interested in their own shots, while the end-of-the-road point guard can dip back into his half-player/half-coaching role one more time.

Washington would just have to part ways with one of their own nary-used deep-bench pieces, potentially cutting a Malaki Branham-type should the Clippers buy Paul out. This doesn't fully patch the team's long term point guard need, but some valuable guidance to buy time between drafts could do the young core some good.

